The I've Seen Solo Thread (spoilers OBV)

1) Just to reiterate : well, I haven't much liked the new ones! The first new one is pretty good for the first forty-five minutes or so, really liked nearly all the new people(s), but it loses momentum for me the moment Old Han Solo comes on screen and from then on just sort of meanders about until the very end of the ending (which is, to clarify, v. good --- Rey handing Luke that lightsabre is maybe the best ending for any Star Wars sequel ). The second new one (which is also, technically, more of an old one - it is new but it takes place before the classic ones, makes it an old one, I'm sure you follow) is pretty rough; just a lifeless collection of hazily defined (and sometimes briefly appearing - Forest Whitaker shows up for five seconds at the beginning and then in one scene and one scene only; Forest Whitaker took his money and ran in this New Old One) characters bipping and bopping along between set pieces parroting dialogue back and forth (one says "Rebellions are built on hope" to the other, but doesn't really mean it because he just straight up murdered a guy begging for his life a moment or two of screentime prior, and then the other says it back to the one near the end but this time she really means it ---uggh, it was rough stuff) between each other until an emotionally unearned conclusion. It reminded me of KRULL (1983). The third new one (or is it more of the second new one, since Rogue One counts for more of being New Old One, look, I'm not sure, but just this once I'll clarify that I'm talking about The Last Jedi here) was really really great - it's the exception which proves the rule here - so good that I couldn't even bring myself to talk about it here.

2) But now this'n comes along and squanders all my good will built up from seeing The Last Jedi twice in the theatre and never again in its entirety on quote unquote home video because it was so good that I didn't even want to re-watch it and let my dumb lizard brain pick holes in it and notice the seams and the stitches. For example, my only real grumpy grumpus grimace grudge with The Last Jedi is that parts of it are just kind of built on the rote exchange of a small variety of tokens, tributes, tribalistic totems, what-have-you, the thing with Kelly Marie Tran's necklace, the question of who gets to keep the lightsabre, the thing with destroying Kyle Lowry's Rilo Kiley's Kale Cowrie's Whatever-His-Name-Is's mask, having R2 play back Leia's message from the first movie (although I loved how Mark Hamill's voice lightened in register during that conversation) the juggling of the dice, v. specifically the dice --- the dice really bugged me.

3) So, I guess, and if this is not making much (or any?) sense to you, well, you have my sympathies - but my chief complaint for this movie can be summed up in four words : THE DICE ARE BACK.

3) Let me unpack that. This is a Han Solo movie - but Han Solo's chief appeal lies in him being played by Harrison Ford, right? Right?? So this was always going to be an uphill climb. They could have avoided it by making it explicitly a kids' movie (and not implicitly the way each and every Star War is, or, scratch that, all movies are) and just cast an actual kid in the role - make it be about a V. Young H. Solo's First Space Adventure. They decided not to do that, okay, I don't know why, it's not my money, I'm sure they have their reasons, it was the same with these new Harry Potter films where the protagonists aren't kids for some unknown reason, okay, I accept it, go with God. But then I think the way to do that is two-fold : make him actually be Han Solo (e.g. dress like Han Solo and have him do Han Solo-ish things like fly the Millenium Falcon and talk to Chewie) and make him have an adventure only loosely connected with anything considered to be foundational to the character or anything to do with his cough curse spit "origin story" (really lean into the Brian Daley of it all, shy away from the Anne Crispin, and don't go near the Roger MacBride Allen) . I'm not sure if I can really explain why I feel that this was the best approach to this material, but I can say that it was those parts of the film which I enjoyed - any time New Han and New Chewie were just talking to each other was the good stuff for me and, like, the brief little cut-aways during the Kessel heist to the droids rebelling and freeing other droids and smashing their consoles and the enslaved in general going free. Everything else was rough. Never having Han Solo actually factually be dressed in the Classic Han Solo Outfit was a bummer, I don't see why that was saved for a sequel. He just looks like some other guy hanging out in the Cantina scene from ANH - it literally sometimes seems that way to me, that this is just the adventure of a guy who is somewhat but not entirely Han Solo and yet, mystery of mysteries, Chewie is there with him too. Did Chewie and Dash Rendar ever team-up? Is that canon?

L3) Speaking of Dash Rendar, this was just hella bunch of deep dives into Star Wars nerd lore. Zann sisters (I think they're from somewhere, right, Wookiepedia is no help at this point)? Teräs Käsi? Carida? A half dozen other little things that my broken brain is not remembering at this moment? Never mind the actual plot of the film which is kind of a checklist of expected backstory and referenced events from the Original Trilogy not to mention the more spoiler-y elements I am not going to bother to tippy type out.

Look, I don't want to see Han Solo do the Kessel Run in <12 parsecs. I just want to see him brag about doing it, that's the fun part, for me, that's the essential element of the character - that he's a guy who can't stop boasting, the man who can't be too modest because, after all, he's not that great. "Whaddya think? Ya think a Princess and a guy like me?" - that right there is Han Solo to me. Him dropping dice in and out of people's hands over the course of a movie is not very Han Solo to me, a movie that has to be about that is not very Han Solo, a movie that bothers to explain why he is called Han Solo is not too Han Solo, and especially a movie with a three-year time jump after he and the girl get separated (why not have the girl backstab him and get off Corellia without him and leave him with no other recourse than to join up and ship out, only to have him meet up with her and, oh no, get once again backstabbed --- that is way more Han Solo to me than to just have him get his heart broken once, you gotta break Han Solo's heart repeatedly for it to be Han Solo to me) but doesn't bother to use that three-year time jump to just immediately establish him as fully Han Solo (I would have had him in the Falcon, with Chewie, the classic outfit, the whole bit - maybe misdirect the audience a little by making it seem like they didn't know each other at first - when Alden Ehrenreich was, like "We have a beast?" I was half-sure for a moment that this is where they were going with all this but no, it was just a conventional meet-cute between Han and His Sweet Sweet Space Bear) and instead just spends the rest of the movie plodding along laying pipe for the eventual and inevitable Solo 2 : Another Star Wars Story.

5) So, to simplify, THE DICE ARE BACK is literally about the dice and it is also about a rather lazy kind of screenwriting and is also about the freighted mythology of Star Wars re: Han Solo and re: GFFA In General. That third element there really bugged me (I feel like I'm repeating myself here, sorry). Solo and Lando meeting up for the first time = dumb. L3 being a part of the Falcon = dumb. Solo financing the/a Rebellion = dumb. Who the girl (Kira? Q'ira?) was holo-talking to = dumb. Plenty of dumb to go around.

6) It all looked real bad (why was the lighting so weird? Where were the colours?) and sounded real bad (did they rush out the music? did they not have enough time to make sure to do the music good?) and was kind of acted real bad (Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson came to play and earned their paycheques, I thought, but everyone else but them and Paul Bettany need to either try harder in the future (hah hah, I just realized that all the performances I liked in this film won't be in Solo 2 : More Star War; oh well) or, more likely, the fault doesn't lie with them but with the troubled production history of this particular iteration of the ongoing franchise) but other than that - I don't know, maybe I'm just being too hard on this one. I saw it in a very very sparsely attended theatre, had some nice candy and almonds, watched a mountain implode, listened to a Space Girl and a Space Head In A Jar sing an alien duet, heard some Wookiee roars, there are worse ways to spend one's time.

7) Yes, I know this was incoherent and rushed and repetitive (so was the movie. Zing? Zing.). Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I didn't. I kinda liked this dumb movie - it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be but nowhere near as bad as I feared! I went to see it opening day! That's a real vote of confidence in me towards a flick. Still, just kind of wish it was more like the Han Solo movie that lives in my heart instead of the dumb dreck that entered into my head (unfair? sure. It's always unfair to judge a piece of work against a unrealized private ideal rather than on its own terms. Still, come on. Look what they did!!).