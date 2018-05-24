Jump to content

The I've Seen Solo Thread (spoilers OBV)

Started by captainbleh , May 24 2018 12:26 PM

captainbleh
Posted 24 May 2018 - 12:26 PM

captainbleh

Might as well get this going...

 

First impression: I really enjoyed parts of it, but I think it's really uneven.

 

As with TLJ, I was completely in to it up until a point where it started to unravel and I was just waiting for the next Han & Chewie or Han & Lando moment (loved "I hate you"). In TLJ, it was when Rose appeared. In Solo, it was after the train heist (and I really missed the pilot character, unlike L3-37).

 

Think I will go and see it again next Tuesday (cheaper ticket) if I'm out for the day.


Rogue 3
Posted 24 May 2018 - 02:49 PM

Rogue 3

I enjoyed it as a good fun film. Thought Alden was good in the role and looked like he was having the time of his life! The scenes with Lando in stole the film for sure, but I was a little underwhelmed by L3 after the buzz about the character before hand.
Had kept clear of spoilers, so was surprised by the appearance of a character from the prequels in there - still want to avoid spoilers on here just for now...
All in all, I had a good time watching this - nice story and good nods to the other films.

Dark Wader
Posted 24 May 2018 - 05:24 PM

Dark Wader

I really really enjoyed it. Whole thing was just a lot of fun. In terms of the sequels, I'd put this above TFA & R1 and just below TLJ. The characters were all spot on, Glover was the scene stealer as everyone suspected  but I think Alden also did a great job as Han as well. I couldn't wipe the smile off my face when he started to pilot the Falcon for the first time. 

 

I wasn't a huge fan of the Maul tease at the end but I like that they didn't go with a typical Jabba or Boba cameo. 


Metropolis
Posted 24 May 2018 - 07:10 PM

Metropolis

Gah!!!!!!! Rougue 3 warned about the spoiler and I was like okay something to look forward to. And then Wader! Damn you lol! I was using my lack of excitement as a lazy way to avoid spoilers.

The Choc
Posted 24 May 2018 - 08:01 PM

The Choc

Yeah, really fun movie. No real complaints. 


Lucas1138
Posted 24 May 2018 - 09:15 PM

Lucas1138

Might have been the most enjoyable of the new ones to me.

Didn't care for the Maul thing. I know it's been part of "canon" for a long time now, and I can accept it in the cartoons but it just seems so goofy in practice in live-action.

Poe Dameron
Posted 24 May 2018 - 11:25 PM

Poe Dameron

Mostly harmless would be my grade.  As a member of the Star Wars universe, it was in the universe.  That's somewhat to be expected though since it's a bit outside of the regular Star Wars lore.

 

As a member of the caper subgenre, well that's where I really wish Ron Howard hadn't been forced to step in at the last minute.  There's a really interesting movie in there somewhere, but it just wasn't thought out well enough.  There are three "plans" in the movie, but only one of them really worked, and that was the climactic one.  That had some decent back and forth, reversal of fortune, psych games going on.  The train heist we can give a bit of a pass to since Han had just arrived, the plan was pretty simple, and he was playing it by ear himself.

 

But the Kessel heist, that one should have been explained better so we knew what was going wrong where.  Instead it just sorta happened and half of it appears to been a completely random (though admittedly funny) droid/slave uprising started by a single restraining bolt being removed.  There wasn't a sense of anything coming together or falling apart like you would expect in a caper film.

 

Like I said, it's just something they could have figured out if the director hadn't been parachuted in on a generally successful salvage mission.  And how many Hollywood salvage missions actually work?  So good for Howard.

 

Other thoughts:

 

-Does anyone think the writers inserted Aurra Sing into the movie just to annoy Tank?

 

-Literally six months ago, those dice were an obscure trivia question for hardcore Star Wars nerds.  Now they've been an important symbol of something in two straight movies.  Why?

 

-Poor Cinemasins.  On Tuesday they declare that TLJ's emphasis on fuel for the plot had broken them.  Little did they know fuel whole flippin' MacGuffin for Solo.

 

-Speaking of which, why not spice as the MacGuffin?  That's not an EU thing.  C-3P0 mentioned the spice mines of Kessel way back in ANH.  Why change that?

 

-Could they have figured out a better way to bring Qi'ra back into Han's life than the completely random encounter and then suddenly they're on a mission together?

 

-Just to contradict myself, Enfys Nest (the leader of the Rebels I guess) really should have been Cassian.

 

-Liked some of the EU references.  I might have been the only one in the theater that realized Lando was checking off the Lando Calrissian Adventures.  So, I guess those lousy books are now canon.  Unless Lando was just making things up, which is perfectly possible.  Still, of all the things.

 

-And, hey, we're bringing back the worst ever Star Wars video game too with Teräs Käsi.  Because why the hell not?  It just makes me laugh.

 

-Generally speaking, the cast was fine.  No one did a bad job.  I didn't realize Paul Bettany was in this and seems to have decided to toss a Bond villain into the series.  I wouldn't have cast Woody Harrelson myself, since I never see him as anything other than Woody Harrelson anymore, but he was fine too.  Lando was as fun as could be expected.  Alden Ehrenreich didn't embarrass himself, which is an accomplishment in and of itself given the task he was asked to do.

 

-Han sure took Qi’ra's leaving him easy.

 

-Crimson Dawn went from "We could never hope to outrun these guys, we have no choice but to face the music and hope for mercy" to "There's like six of them and they're not really that difficult to kill".

 

-I'm thinking L3 is going to annoy a lot of people on both sides.  The folks that scream "SJW!" sure have an easy target here.  And the actual SJWs probably won't be happy that the droid is kinda subverting them.  Although, subverting characters like Archie Bunker are often embraced by those that are being mocked.  So who knows?

 

-Note to films in general:  TURN UP THE LIGHTS.  It feels like as I get older and my eyesight has started giving me difficulty with contrast in the dark, films keep getting darker.  Knock it off!

 

 

I wasn't a huge fan of the Maul tease at the end but I like that they didn't go with a typical Jabba or Boba cameo.

 

I would have changed the crime syndicate to Black Sun and have Prince Xizor as the big boss.

 

A large chunk of the audience has not seen Clone Wars or Rebels and thought Maul was perma-dead.  So I just don't get why they would do such a thing other than to confuse people.  It almost seemed like they were angling for a sequel, or at least a continuation of Qi’ra.  Which... good luck with that I guess.


Rogue 3
Posted 25 May 2018 - 01:04 AM

Rogue 3

Agreed on a lot of points there - Spice in particular should have been the way to go, and too many convenient meetings like Qira.

The Maul scene was just a set up for the Obi-Wan film for me (hopefully that and not just to squeeze a token lightsaber into the film!), and thats not necessarily a bad thing. Agreed that it would have been mighty confusing to those who havent watched the animated shows - thought they could have drawn more emphasis to the robotic legs maybe, but there we go.

Oh yes - the Teras Kasi! Made me chuckle at that point in the film at how obscure a reference that was! Played that a little bit back in the day as I enjoyed the lightsaber action, but bloody hell, its 21 years old!!!

I liked L3s chat on the Falcon with Qira about Lando - that made me laugh, but other than that was disappointed with the character a bit after the pre-film hype.

Poe Dameron
Posted 25 May 2018 - 05:39 AM

Poe Dameron

Oh, I forgot to mention a big one.  It vexes me that they altered Han rescuing Chewie.  Instead of being what gets him kicked out of the Imperial Navy, it's just another coincidence.  The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed.  Because of that, the movie missed out big time on establishing just exactly why Chewbacca was so loyal to Han.  Heck, the closest we get to it is when Han gives Chewie a weapon and then takes off on his own anyway on Kessel.  Like Han could have stopped him.

 

It's Chewbacca that has the surprise return rescue against his own interests.  That is backwards.


Lucas1138
Posted 25 May 2018 - 05:45 AM

Lucas1138

I don't think Maul was a setup for Obi-Wan because the conclusion to that was already presented in Rebels.

(Right or wrong, that matters now I guess)

ShadowDog
Posted 25 May 2018 - 06:12 AM

ShadowDog

The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed. 


Which OT movie was that in?

Dark Wader
Posted 25 May 2018 - 06:21 AM

Dark Wader

Gah!!!!!!! Rougue 3 warned about the spoiler and I was like okay something to look forward to. And then Wader! Damn you lol! I was using my lack of excitement as a lazy way to avoid spoilers.

Sorry! But y'know, spoiler thread not best place to avoid spoilers ;) 

 

Oh, I forgot to mention a big one.  It vexes me that they altered Han rescuing Chewie.  Instead of being what gets him kicked out of the Imperial Navy, it's just another coincidence.  The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed.  Because of that, the movie missed out big time on establishing just exactly why Chewbacca was so loyal to Han.  Heck, the closest we get to it is when Han gives Chewie a weapon and then takes off on his own anyway on Kessel.  Like Han could have stopped him.

 

It's Chewbacca that has the surprise return rescue against his own interests.  That is backwards.

At first I really wasn't a fan of it and I preferred the idea of Han saving Chewie in the Imperial Navy but as the movie went on I really warmed to it and now I think it was the better approach. What they did was more in line with Han's character and I like that Chewie wasn't beholden to Han, they helped each other out of necessity and became lifelong friends. My favourite thing about this film was watching the friendship spark and develop between the two. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 25 May 2018 - 08:11 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

I have been told that this film is reconcilable with the EU, albeit with much creative retconning, apologetics and imagination, therefore I will be seeing it! Some think this film may have even been an olive branch to EU fans due to the amount of references throughout. I've not read the comments above so as to avoid spoilers, but I will post my thoughts later, hopefully tonight.


R.CAllen
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:09 PM

R.CAllen

Saw it. I have, like, two version(s) of my thoughts regarding this movie.

 

Short version :

 

lwqQ7Uq.jpg

 

Slightly longer version :

 

Spoiler


D-Ray Kenobi
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:33 PM

D-Ray Kenobi

After the firing of Lord and Miller, I fully expected this to be a trainwreck.  Alden Ehrenreich seemed like a terrible casting choice, the tone seemed way off, and there didn't seem much a point to the entire concept of the movie anyways.

I was so pleasantly surprised to actually love the hell out of this.

Ron Howard pulled off a minor miracle to save the movie, Ehrenreich managed to be Han without just doing a Harrison impression, and while it was mainly a fun scoundrel adventure, the overall story had a bit of a message and point buried in there.  This was also the most "Star Warsy" movie that Disney has done yet.  Not only was the tone and vibe so closely matched to the OT, it was so insanely full of easter eggs, callbacks, and references that thrilled me to death. 

Spoiler


I felt like the first few acts of the movie moved a little slow and weren't shot very well, but once Han joins the Empire, things seriously move into gear and it becomes almost a totally different thing.  I could kind of get the impression of which parts were relics of Lord and Miller's version, but most of this felt like a great 80's or 90's adventure movie that was right out of Ron Howard's wheelhouse.  So many little details and story beats reminded me of Willow, and I loved the very subtle references to even Indiana Jones movies too.

Spoiler


The main standout is freaking Donald Glover.  Holy Hell, does he steal the entire movie.  He imitates Billy Dee just enough to make you believe he's the same character, but still manages to put his own Childish Gambino charm on him too.

I had a few problems with some random things like Paul Bettany's gangster character feeling out of place and that certain otherwise amazing cameo just being setup for things down the road, but overall I felt like this was a killer fun Star Wars adventure.  For me, it's easily better than Rogue One.


D-Ray Kenobi
Posted 25 May 2018 - 02:38 PM

D-Ray Kenobi

Oh, I forgot to mention a big one.  It vexes me that they altered Han rescuing Chewie.  Instead of being what gets him kicked out of the Imperial Navy, it's just another coincidence.  The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed.  Because of that, the movie missed out big time on establishing just exactly why Chewbacca was so loyal to Han.  Heck, the closest we get to it is when Han gives Chewie a weapon and then takes off on his own anyway on Kessel.  Like Han could have stopped him.

 

It's Chewbacca that has the surprise return rescue against his own interests.  That is backwards.

 

I'm as diehard as many of you, but not necessarily a purist.  I don't think the two are mutual.

I'm fine with this kind of retconning.  Chewie existing in some flavor of slavery to Han never felt quite right.  The two of them becoming bros because they're BFF's that watch each others backs just comes across as a way better relationship dynamic. 


captainbleh
Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:01 PM

captainbleh

I had a few problems with some random things like Paul Bettany's gangster character feeling out of place

He's at the top of my dislikes list for this one. Like Canto Bight, he and his surroundings / entourage felt too familiar and Earth-like. Had a Merovingian vibe too.


Poe Dameron
Posted 25 May 2018 - 03:46 PM

Poe Dameron

The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed. 


Which OT movie was that in?

 

It's not.  But it's been in the lore forever.  This isn't like Owen being Obi-Wan's brother because of something in a novelization.  Han saving Chewbacca from slavery has been consistent through several different sources, from novels to guidebooks, to the back of toys for as long as I've been paying attention.

 

Before I had a good concept on why Chewbacca felt that life debt to Han and why he's stuck around him even though Han was quite often difficult to live with and take orders from.  From the mercenary in A New Hope, to being the last pillar of support for old man Solo in The Force Awakens.  Now it's kinda more of an open question what Chewbacca sees in him.  What about Han made him want to leave his people to come back?

 

I guess he just decided he really liked the guy enough to ditch his people on Kessel in the two days they'd known each other.

 

 

 

I'm fine with this kind of retconning.  Chewie existing in some flavor of slavery to Han never felt quite right.

 

Not slavery.  I thought of it more of Chewbacca viewing Han as a hybrid of a friend/son.  Chewie saw a troubled guy that was worth the effort.  The EU pretty much agreed that Chewie had repaid his debt to Han several times over.  If Han had turned around and been irredeemable, Chewbacca would have paid off his debt as quickly as possible and wiped his hands clean.


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 25 May 2018 - 09:48 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

Loved it! And I hereby declare it to be in full canonicity with the EU! I mean, with blatant references like the Maw, and even the events of Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu, it seems to me that this film was clearly an olive branch to EU fans. I was thoroughly impressed.

The level of retconning and apologetics required to make the film fit is not pretty, however, but it is possible. Doing so for Rogue One was a much easier task, and the fact that that film fit within the old canon was a fluke. I will link to a friend's blog explaining the details on how this is possible for anyone who may be interested (like Mara and/or Poe). It's right at the top of the page, under the entry for 5/24 (and yes, Poe, the original story of Han saving Chewie can still fit):

http://www.starwarst...latest_news.htm


Darth Krawlie
Posted 26 May 2018 - 01:42 PM

Darth Krawlie

I don't think Maul was a setup for Obi-Wan because the conclusion to that was already presented in Rebels.

(Right or wrong, that matters now I guess)


I hope they ignore this.

Rogue 3
Posted 26 May 2018 - 02:20 PM

Rogue 3

Agreed - he has been after revenge on Obi-Wan, and if there is a film coming with McGregors Kenobi, then I would like to see something going on between these two in the cinematic universe post ROTS.

#22
Posted 26 May 2018 - 02:52 PM

Tank

I'll come back with thoughts when I'm not on my phone, but after arguing for 20+ years that a SW film would never hinge a plot point on something with a complex back story in the EU... damn!

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 26 May 2018 - 03:58 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

See? Good EU-friendly movies are entirely possible! Although I confess that I missed the reference to the planet Mimban. Where was that exactly?

I hope they re-release the prequels with the CGI completely scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up, and with Sam Witwer as the voice of Darth Maul with his lines re-recorded.

Also, why is he simply called Maul in the credits, and not Darth Maul? Cool to see that Ray Park reprised his role.


Tank
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:32 PM

Tank

-Does anyone think the writers inserted Aurra Sing into the movie just to annoy Tank?


Yes.
 

-Literally six months ago, those dice were an obscure trivia question for hardcore Star Wars nerds.  Now they've been an important symbol of something in two straight movies.  Why?


I think they showed up in TFA as an easter egg more or less, and in TLJ they wanted Luke to have a THING that was Hans, both to focus on, and to give to Leia later. The only object I associate with Han is his blaster, and that went down with him.

I think the idea here was to reverse bookend the idea.
 

-Speaking of which, why not spice as the MacGuffin?  That's not an EU thing.  C-3P0 mentioned the spice mines of Kessel way back in ANH.  Why change that?


One, because it was always a Dune eastern egg, and two, because I assume spice is basically drugs. I think the idea was always that Han was running drugs for Jabba, but its a family movie. I dont think Disney is in the business, nor is it on brand, to base an entire movie around a legendary Star Wars character trying to run drugs.

-I'm thinking L3 is going to annoy a lot of people on both sides.  The folks that scream "SJW!" sure have an easy target here.  And the actual SJWs probably won't be happy that the droid is kinda subverting them.  Although, subverting characters like Archie Bunker are often embraced by those that are being mocked.  So who knows?


I hope every fanbro crybaby that thinks that the new SW have a political agenda gets their dainty feelings hurt, and walks away from fandom. We dont need them and theyre poopheads.
 

-Note to films in general:  TURN UP THE LIGHTS.  It feels like as I get older and my eyesight has started giving me difficulty with contrast in the dark, films keep getting darker.  Knock it off!


The lighting was all over the place. I couldnt see **** on Corellia, and when they get to Dravens penthouse everything is fuzzy. Granted, if Lucas had been at the helm the view outside would have been chock full of flying alien creatures, spaceships, and crazy backdrops but the white flare outs were killing me.

Oh, I forgot to mention a big one.  It vexes me that they altered Han rescuing Chewie.  Instead of being what gets him kicked out of the Imperial Navy, it's just another coincidence.  The rescue of Chewbacca has long been a piece of Star Wars lore and should NOT have been changed.  Because of that, the movie missed out big time on establishing just exactly why Chewbacca was so loyal to Han.  Heck, the closest we get to it is when Han gives Chewie a weapon and then takes off on his own anyway on Kessel.  Like Han could have stopped him.
 
It's Chewbacca that has the surprise return rescue against his own interests.  That is backwards.

 

I'm as diehard as many of you, but not necessarily a purist.  I don't think the two are mutual.

I'm fine with this kind of retconning.  Chewie existing in some flavor of slavery to Han never felt quite right.  The two of them becoming bros because they're BFF's that watch each others backs just comes across as a way better relationship dynamic.

 

Im somewhere between the two of you. Poe is right, the story of how they met is up there with Obi-Wan fighting Vader on a volcanic planet. It was one of those things that always just Was. That said, I dont think they need to be precious or beholden to it. The spirit of it was there, Han DID rescue Chewie from being a slave to the Empire.

That said, I do agree with Poe that nothing happened in this story to earn the life debt.
 

Loved it! And I hereby declare it to be in full canonicity with the EU! I mean, with blatant references like the Maw, and even the events of Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu, it seems to me that this film was clearly an olive branch to EU fans.

 
I think it was more of a thrown bone than an olive branch, based on the fact one of the writers no doubt grew up on the EU knowing what his father had been a part of. Its also the Lucasfilm brain trust forcing the notion of cross-promotion, something Lucas was never interested in outside of things spinning off from the films.

But answer me this, did you like it just because of the Eu nods? Even you admit its not a perfect fit continuity wise, isnt it possible you just liked it cause it was a fun Star Wars movie?

See? Good EU-friendly movies are entirely possible!
Also, why is he simply called Maul in the credits, and not Darth Maul? Cool to see that Ray Park reprised his role.


He dropped the title after Sidious/Palpatine abandoned him. In TCW he tried to make a push for power, but was no longer a Sith, despite being a dark-sider. I never cared for the micro-distinctions, but that is why.
 

A large chunk of the audience has not seen Clone Wars or Rebels and thought Maul was perma-dead.  So I just don't get why they would do such a thing other than to confuse people.  It almost seemed like they were angling for a sequel, or at least a continuation of Qira.  Which... good luck with that I guess.


The Maul scene was just a set up for the Obi-Wan film for me (hopefully that and not just to squeeze a token lightsaber into the film!), and thats not necessarily a bad thing. Agreed that it would have been mighty confusing to those who havent watched the animated shows - thought they could have drawn more emphasis to the robotic legs maybe, but there we go.

 

I don't think Maul was a setup for Obi-Wan because the conclusion to that was already presented in Rebels.

(Right or wrong, that matters now I guess)


I hope they ignore this.


So Maul

While it was cool to see him and it was fun, the cameo pretty much baffles me. Even though Ive seen the cartoons, I dont love that they assume everyone has, cause yeah, to most people hes dead, and they didnt put quite enough attention on his robot legs to sell the point he survived.

I also dont love that Quira gets no real end to her arc by tying her into this. Obviously, they are setting up something, but I have no idea what. They gave him the lightsaber he has in Rebels so I would assume that means they arent going to over-write Maul and Obi-Wans showdown on that show, so its not for the Obi-Wan movie. (Also, they had faced off in the comic on Tattooine as well, so theres been two versions of their rematch). It was just a strange move that made things seem unfinished.

Tank
Posted 26 May 2018 - 05:49 PM

Tank

My feelings....

What I liked:

-Chewbacca. Let's be honest, Peter Mayhew was TALL. He was never an athlete. He was knock-kneed during the OT and his costume weight a ton. They could make Chewie seem tall and imposing, but he could never muster more than a jog and camera tricks were used to show off his strength. In TFA, I felt we finally got the Chewie that was always intended. He was running, jumping, climbing-- in a lot of ways, at that point that was the best of Chewie we'd seen thanks to better costume materials, better stunt rigging capabilities, cgi assists, and a younger person in the suit. After the action he saw in TFA, Chewie was barely a blip in TLJ, and that was criminal. Solo gave me the Chewie I wanted-- cracking necks, busting skulls, ripping off arms, etc.

-Han. Recasting for a younger version of a known character has been practiced for decades. Be it for a prequel, or a flashback, and yet for some reason, people seemed to just absolutely lose their minds over Alden being cast as a young Han. I think they either just WANTED to be mad, or they think that Ingruber dude being able to do a great impression means he can carry a movie. Looking at Alden, I buy him as a young Harrison Ford more than I do River Phoenix. He got the mannerisms down, he looked the part, he was fine. Was he the best actor OMG ever, no-- but I wouldn't expect that in a SW movie. I never questioned him as Han.

-Lando-- because come on. He was perfect.

-The train heist. SW is running out of locales and stunt sequence ideas. A train heist is literally the oldest action sequence known to cinema, next to maybe a horse chase. And yet, this felt really cool and fresh to me.

-The OT aesthetic. Like Rogue One, I love modern production design and money recreating the old Star Wars look. I also liked how PT Draven's ship and crew were. I didn't like it on Canto Bight in TLJ, but here I did for some reason.

What I didn't like:

-No real stakes ever. It was a fun ride, but all the stakes were selfish or pre-determined. If you're going to make a prequel, you at least have to make the journey unexpected and earned.

-The Music. VERY cut and paste.

Amazingly, the don't like list is short. It's rare for a SW movie outside of the PT to not make me go "oh that's terrible" at least once. Solo and R1 are the only post-Lucas movies to do that. Maybe that's why I like them best.

Really, the only other bad thing I could say is that while it was fun, and I was engaged, it never truly hit me anywhere emotionally. TFA has the feels. TLJ, as problematic as it is for many reasons, has a strong emotional story. Rogue One manages to build something between Cassian and Jyn that makes you feel for them-- they have drive. Solo was a great ride, but there was nothing ever for me ultimately really care about. At the end of the day, Han's goals were selfish and materialistic. The worst that could happen to him in this movie is that he could die (which we know won't happen) get his heart broken (which happens early on and we know it won't change) and he'd lose out on a payday. While I get the respect paid to the fact that he needs to stay a scoundrel until the end of ANH, without an emotional core to Han, I didn't CARE as much as they wanted me too.. but at least it was fun!
