Your 4-legged family

I know that Tami is surrounded by 15 or 20 cats by now, but what about the rest of you? What pets do you share your homes and hearts with?Until recently, I had these two lovely cats. That's Elvira on the left and Stormy on the right, waiting for second breakfast. Sadly, though, Stormy lost his battle with lymphatic cancer, and on July 26, I had to make the painful decision to send him to the Rainbow Bridge. I had him cremated, and he now resides in a little wooden box. It's hard to believe that my beautiful boy, once so plump and full of life, could be reduced to a few ounces of gray ash. I suppose there is some kind of commentary on life and destiny in there somewhere.All I know is that I miss my boy, and hope to get another kitten soon. This apartment doesn't feel the same without him. Elvira is bored, and constantly demands attention from me. She will be 11 years old on Halloween, but still plays like a kitten, herself, so I think a new companion will be good for both of us.