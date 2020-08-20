Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Playing an instrument
#1
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
Anyone else play or sing or do anything?
I also recently found Tangents CD of electronica music. I wonder if hes still making music down in Atlanta? Anybody know?
#2
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
I tried learning electric guitar and played for a few years, but it has been at least 3 years since I practiced with any kind of regularity, and at least 9 months since I touched a guitar, other than to move it out of the way to get something else. I never was any good at it, and I only read tab, not real music, and I am tone def, so that limits me right there. I managed to be able to play some riffs of songs, mostly simple stuff like Nirvana or Black Sabbath, but I forgot all of those songs I did learn to play. I can improvise some lead, but mostly stuff I make up on the fly, which usually just pisses the cat off.
#3
Posted Today, 04:46 PM
I was in the marching band so I could snap by best friends bra strap when she had to do her solo tests and distract her. I can read music and sing for my church. I can play the piano, flute, tuba and bass drum. Basically I am a band camp nerd.
#4
Posted Today, 05:31 PM
I wasn't in band in high school, but I hung out with all the band nerds. What I learned from that experience is that trumpet players are the best kissers.