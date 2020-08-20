Jump to content

Playing an instrument

Started by Brando , Today, 04:27 PM

Brando
Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Brando

Does anyone here play anything? I always wanted to play, but never did. I had a guitar but I never took lessons and wasnt good enough to teach myself, so I got rid of it. Christmas 2018 I got a keyboard and started using an app, and learned a bit but then got sick and life went to hell and I stopped. Finally set it back up and recorded myself playing and singing a song and Im not good, but I was just happy that it sounded like a real song.

Anyone else play or sing or do anything?

I also recently found Tangents CD of electronica music. I wonder if hes still making music down in Atlanta? Anybody know?

Zathras
Posted Today, 04:33 PM

Zathras

I tried learning electric guitar and played for a few years, but it has been at least 3 years since I practiced with any kind of regularity, and at least 9 months since I touched a guitar, other than to move it out of the way to get something else.  I never was any good at it, and I only read tab, not real music, and I am tone def, so that limits me right there.  I managed to be able to play some riffs of songs, mostly simple stuff like Nirvana or Black Sabbath, but I forgot all of those songs I did learn to play. I can improvise some lead, but mostly stuff I make up on the fly, which usually just pisses the cat off. 


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 04:46 PM

Ms. Spam

I was in the marching band so I could snap by best friends bra strap when she had to do her solo tests and distract her. I can read music and sing for my church. I can play the piano, flute, tuba and bass drum. Basically I am a band camp nerd.


Cerina
Posted Today, 05:31 PM

Cerina

I wasn't in band in high school, but I hung out with all the band nerds. What I learned from that experience is that trumpet players are the best kissers. 


