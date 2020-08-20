Playing an instrument

I tried learning electric guitar and played for a few years, but it has been at least 3 years since I practiced with any kind of regularity, and at least 9 months since I touched a guitar, other than to move it out of the way to get something else. I never was any good at it, and I only read tab, not real music, and I am tone def, so that limits me right there. I managed to be able to play some riffs of songs, mostly simple stuff like Nirvana or Black Sabbath, but I forgot all of those songs I did learn to play. I can improvise some lead, but mostly stuff I make up on the fly, which usually just pisses the cat off.