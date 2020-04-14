With all this corona lockdown quarantine business going on, I know you've probably seen or heard some doozies.
Personally, I can't narrow it down. I have some legit end-of-the-world, this-is-Revelation people on my FB feed. And a crap-ton of far right and far left conspiracies about fascists and communists and 5G nanobot takeovers.
What about you?
What's the craziest conspiracy theory you've heard lately?
Started by Cerina , Today, 12:09 AM
#1
Posted Today, 12:09 AM
