What Episode IX needs to do to save the ST

I honestly don't think Episode 9 CAN fix or undo what TLJ did, IMHO. Kind of hard since TLJ was the second of the 3 movies. Would be much easier to fix if TLJ was the first movie of the trilogy. I think after Episode 9 is finished, Disney LFL shouldn't make any more Episodes. I am okay with doing more one-offs similar to Rogue One, maybe even a trilogy, just don't connect them to the episodes or the Skywalkers.

However, here is what I would like to see.

1. Don't Eff up Lando. Don't wussify him. Don't just give him a glorified cameo only to kill him off.

2. Luke: definitely bring him back as a ghost. Have him advise Rey, have him haunt Kylo much like Merlin did with Morgana Le Fay in the film Excalibur.

3. Kylo: He needs to be more Vader than Vader. Kylo needs to be basically what Vader-Anakin would have been had he not been defeated and maimed by Obi Wan. All powerful dictator much like the Emperor, and more brutal, but at the same time, the general public thinks he is a benevolent dictator and man of the people. I would like to see him order the First Order to commit attrocities so heinous that some in the First Order are shocked and appalled and some even defect or turn against Kylo. I'd also like to see Kylo "realize" that Vader was weak for turning back to the light in the end and he should no longer idolize him. Under NO CIRCUMSTANCES should Kylo be redeemed. Depict the First Order as having completely won and what's left of the Rebels are being hunted down by the First Order, and the Rebellion as a movement, really is about die.

4. Rey: Ughh not sure what can be done with her. 2 movies in, and she defeated Kylo physically once, essentially saved his ass in TLJ, and the record is basically Rey=2, Kylo=0. Not sure it would even make sense to see Kylo defeat her at this point. What I DON'T want to see is Reylo. I suppose the logical thing would be to depict her as having mastered her abilities, but then starting to come to the conclusion that maybe SHE needs to walk away from it all, much like Luke did. Maybe she leads a failed mission that gets people killed. Maybe she just looks at the Resistance/Rebellion as too few in number and it cannot make a difference. I don't know. But whatever the cause of crisis, Luke's ghost then advises her not to walk away, and tells her about broom boy and others like him, giving Rey new-found hope that maybe she CAN help topple the First Order by training more jedi.

5. Hux: I'd like to see him start out as a reluctant Kylo supporter, but end up as a leader of a faction of the First Order that allies itself with the Rebels (sort of like Damar in Deep Space 9).

6. Finn: Finn should go full on rebel war hero and leader, and be a source of inspiration to First Order defectors, and ultimately be instrumental in recruiting/persuading said defectors to take up arms against Kylo. He needs to stop being a Rey fanboy.

7. Poe: For me, he's always been just there. Not very interesting to me. Probably just have him become a better leader, maybe supreme commander of the Rebels, who is not as impulsive, without destroying his character.

8. Maz: tell us that effing story for another time!

9. Kill Leia off in the opening crawl. Allow characters to reference her death in dialogue but sparingly and reveal that Kylo is the one who killed her.

10. Absolutely NO DJ!

11. Rose: eh, I thought she was OK and I don't get why she is hated. But not sure what can be done with her. Maybe have her and Finn hook up.

12. Time Jump! maybe somewhere between 7 to 10 years.