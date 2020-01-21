I want to buy a franchise

Some things about franchise:

My experiences are totally from working in food while I went to college and beyond.

Yes, they do help with a lot of stuff but costs come with that and they'll be unwavering in where and how they want the money and payments. Read the contracts carefully. Is there additional fees you could end up paying for in the future? I used to work for Taco Bell Corporate in Georgia. And then restaurants started pushing franchises and my store was bought out by an Indian who had a degree in Nuclear Physics but came to America for a better life for his kids instead of working in a nuclear plant in some province of India. He griped when he had to pay to redo signage because Taco Bell was going through a revamp of their menu. He griped when he had to pay their vendors for food supplies and couldn't buy cheaper locally (we had to use Taco Bells supplier for a lot of stuff and it was outrageous what they charged for some things simply because they came prechopped. A bag of lettuce was $20 when I could have bought five heads of lettuce from a local supplier and chopped it for like $3.00 counting labor back in the 90s. He sold the franchise when they wanted him to pay to remodel the whole store to the new Taco Bell stuff you see now and had to use their contractors and couldn't chose his own through a bidding process.

I think you're just buying yourself a job for at least whatever the years of the contract with the franchise is. So while you're making money you're still paying money out to keep on working in an 'industry' you want to be in.

I am in conference period now but I would recommend going to Facebook or something and seeing about what others experiences are with Montessori franchises. See what they liked and what they didn't like. No one I know has gone this route and I have a lot of principal and lead teachers who are just burnt out. A good friend of mine who got burned out went into grant writing for schools to help them pay for better things and promoting STEAM instead of doing what burned her out. Me, I went to a charter school and love the hell out of it.