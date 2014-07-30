Everything is game!
Questions do not guarantee non-troll answers...
Ask Sheepy's boyfriend anything!
Posted 29 July 2014 - 07:01 PM
Posted 29 July 2014 - 07:17 PM
What is your quest?
What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
Posted 29 July 2014 - 09:08 PM
Posted 29 July 2014 - 11:52 PM
My quest is not responsible for delivering it.
African or European?
I don’t think that anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like a list of the day.
Posted 30 July 2014 - 05:32 AM
Posted 30 July 2014 - 06:26 AM
How to you avoid being mistaken for a sheep and thus murdered by your gf?
On a scale of 1-10 how much of your attraction to Sheepy is due to her skillz at roller derby?
What is your deepest, darkest secret?
What is your most benign secret?
Posted 30 July 2014 - 06:39 AM
When you take a **** does it swirl like Dr. Oz says it should?
Posted 30 July 2014 - 12:12 PM
Do you already hate Krawlie or will it take more time?
I was entertained by the trolling. As a bit of a troll myself...
What do you like to read?
"Literature", Science Fiction, Fantasy, History nonfiction, and lots more... Easier to answer is what don't I read. Dime romance novels.
How to you avoid being mistaken for a sheep and thus murdered by your gf?
Whence upon shaving my facial hair, I make special care to whisk it from my body post-haste.
On a scale of 1-10 how much of your attraction to Sheepy is due to her skillz at roller derby?
7. It's up there as one of many things.
What is your deepest, darkest secret?
I'm pretty straightforward... so I don't have much to hide.
What is your most benign secret?
There's a part of who I am hidden from everyone. Not by choice, but because it simply doesn't enter conversation. I guess my new secret to everyone I know except Sheepy is that I am on Nightly.
When you take a **** does it swirl like Dr. Oz says it should?
No, it just kind of sinks. Dr. Oz is a crackpot, anyway.
EDIT: Wish there were a way I could tell when I am typing within the goram quote box or not... these things have simple text editing? *Begins poking*
Posted 30 July 2014 - 06:36 PM
Posted 30 July 2014 - 06:45 PM
If you were going to make out with a man, who would it be?
Posted 30 July 2014 - 06:48 PM
Posted 31 July 2014 - 09:06 AM
Kris Kross will make you... What?
If you were going to make out with a man, who would it be?
Kriss Kross will make me... a sandwich? Oh, Jump.
David Tennant.
So ur with ur honey and yur making out wen the phone rigns. U anser it n the vioce is "wut r u doing wit my daughter?" U tell ur girl n she say "my dad is ded". THEN WHO WAS PHONE?
PHONE IS SAMSUNG! (I see Krawlie is from that corner of the internet...)
Posted 31 July 2014 - 07:03 PM
What's the best part about your job? The worst?
What's your favorite movie? Favorite band? Favorite decade? Favorite position?
Posted 04 August 2014 - 10:12 AM
Are you an agent with a big insurance company? Health/Life/Auto/Homeowners? I ask because I'm an adjuster for a large company.
What's the best part about your job? The worst?
What's your favorite movie? Favorite band? Favorite decade? Favorite position?
Big company! I do life, auto, homeowners, special policies.
Best? Helping people. It must be a rarity when they work with an insurance agent who cares more about them than money. Worst? When they don't believe that my job is to help.
Favourite movie is... All of these questions are hard, there are so many.
Movie: Dead Poets Society. Band: The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing. Decade: 60's... the 1860's. Position: 1st place? Reverse Cowgirl? Left defense? Left field? Right all the time?
Posted 15 August 2014 - 05:22 PM
Does she swallow?
a/s/l?
what do you do for a living? for fun?
Any pets?
How do you feel about ultra-modern kitchen cabinetry-like laquered teal or summat?
Do you own any fans? If Y/details, please?
AND WHAT is your favorite piece of 2 dimenasional fine art?
Nice to meet you,
monkeygirl
OH AND ALSO, please tell me how many times you've worn BOWLING SHOES in your life, approximately. Definitively would be swell, but then I'd have to have proof of your recollection, because that would be rather superior, therefore, suspect, unless, of course, it is zero.
Posted 17 August 2014 - 07:54 PM
How is she in bed?
Does she swallow?
a/s/l?
what do you do for a living? for fun?
Any pets?
How do you feel about ultra-modern kitchen cabinetry-like laquered teal or summat?
Do you own any fans? If Y/details, please?
AND WHAT is your favorite piece of 2 dimenasional fine art?
Nice to meet you,
monkeygirl
OH AND ALSO, please tell me how many times you've worn BOWLING SHOES in your life, approximately. Definitively would be swell, but then I'd have to have proof of your recollection, because that would be rather superior, therefore, suspect, unless, of course, it is zero.
Super cuddly, occasionally snores but not very loudly. (Also great sex.)
I think she has to swallow, otherwise she'd die of dehydration.
23/Yes please/michigan
For A living, I talk to people and make friends, who are then comfortable to buy whatever it is I am selling. Right now it's insurance. For fun I tlk to people and make friends, who are then comfortable to go do cool things with me. Martial arts, kayaking, climbing, gaming (all sorts), hiking, Tea demonstrations, and many other things.
I have a cat. He is an attention whore snugglebeast.
I prefer wooden cabinetry. Staining depends on lighting/size, etc.
I own an oscillating 'desk' fan that I had in my tent while working at camp. That's it. Other than a cheap paper japanese fan. which is Somewhere.
Bowling shoes? I can give you an accurate account, because my scout troop annually bowled, and that was pretty much it. 14 times in my life I have worn bowling shoes. Wish it were more, but time/money.
Posted 17 August 2014 - 09:38 PM
ALSO: Pics of said attention whore snugglebeast, please?
thx,
mg
Posted 20 August 2014 - 05:29 PM
How do you KNOW it's 14. See this is the kind of quagmire I'd hoped to avoid.
ALSO: Pics of said attention whore snugglebeast, please?
thx,
mg
Went to the bowling event for 14 years. I have the patches with dates on them.
Pics are coming as soon as I find appropo pics.
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 AM
Update - we married
Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM
I care. Jackass.
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM
Congrats guys!
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM
