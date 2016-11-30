Trump already making America great again- gets Carrier to keep jobs in IN

Yes, I think this is a win beyond the saved jobs. No, the number of jobs themselves isn't particularly significant. In fact, all of this has a bit of a propogandistic element to it, which isn't lost on me. One factory staying the US, is not exactly the same as the Rust Belt re-emerging. Particularly when, as may be the case, this plant moves anyway (just in 5 years instead of now).

So yeah, to some degree this is largely symbolic. But this is why it's still a win- it sends a strong, immediate signal, as to the type of issues Trump is going to put priority on. Which, at the end of the day, when we strip away all the campaign bluster and bullsh-t about how Trump was Hitler and what not.. that was ultimately what Trump campaigned on and promised. That he'd bring back jobs and make deals. Here we are, just 3 weeks after the election, and he's already made his first deal.

Now, maybe Trump ends up being a success, or perhaps he's an absolute failure. But it's refreshing to see a president that at least pretends to give a sh-t about American workers and is at least going to try and fight for some of these people. Normally I'd suspect this whole thing is a charade, and with 90% of Trump's issues, it is a charade. But trade is the one thing, really the only thing, that Trump has been consistent on for decades- he has always been a nationalist and you can go back to interviews with him in the 80s where he's saying the same thing. Hearing him talk today, you can tell that it is something that he actually cares about.

So maybe he'll fail, who knows, but like I said, it's nice to see someone at least make an attempt, as opposed to just looking at our country's descent into third-world status, shrugging one's shoulders and saying "ehh... f-ck em."

As to whether it's a political win, well it certainly is (there's no way to spin it negatively, really), and that's one reason why I'm harping on Trump pushing trade as his big agenda item out of the gate.

As to whether I think anti-trade, in general, is a "win," or more broadly speaking, a good idea.. well that's a much longer post. Over a decade ago, I was once a mild libertarian (this was mainly in reaction to my leftist professors and also, a sorta adolescent feeling of superiority over people poorer than I, a group that was larger than I realized growing up, since I was pretty sheltered). Gradually this shifted to more centrist beliefs in line with the moderate wing of the GOP as I grew older and became more practical, and then finally, I started becoming significantly more nationalist and protectionist. Which, come to think of it, is the more traditionally conservative stance (the GOP was historically very pro-tariff and their fetish with free markets didn't really take hold until the Reagan years). Why this transformation happened in me is again, a much longer post, but I guess it has to do with me becoming older and caring a great deal more about the national interest (and realizing that neither party was really advocating for policies in the national interest). Maybe living in Europe for several years made me start caring about this more, I don't know. Maybe I just realized that Dems/GOP bickering over whether the capital gains rate should be 20% or 15% is not particularly important compared to the preservation of American culture and society. Who knows, but there you have it.