How Star Wars could have ended
Posted 02 April 2018 - 04:01 PM
This is somewhat funny. I like that Tank makes an appearance at the end.
Posted 02 April 2018 - 05:53 PM
I bet Vader wishes he could somehow move small objects with the power of his mind.
Posted 03 April 2018 - 08:41 AM
Posted 03 April 2018 - 07:46 PM
Eh, it's not like I pulled out technical manuals and went all nerd boy with some arcane bit of trivia. Everyone knows about telekinesis. I think the preemptive shaming was because they knew the video was pretty weak and didn't want to make the effort to pad it out or dump it.
Dorkly's got some awesome Star Wars stuff, but this one was a poor effort.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBZGlkVzl0
- RamonAtila +1 this
Posted 04 April 2018 - 12:12 PM
Posted 04 April 2018 - 04:07 PM
Posted 04 April 2018 - 09:01 PM
Damn, you're right, those are better. Out-geeked again.
Poe geeked first.
Posted 07 April 2018 - 12:20 PM
"Why It's Crazy That Han Solo Doesn't Believe in the Force" was the best one--and something I've wondered about. Sure, as in the real world, some people are too isolated / ignorant and miss even the most in-you-face events, beliefs and/or people, but it still made Han seem sort of...stupid.
Posted 07 April 2018 - 01:06 PM
I don't know. Han was cynical, but his skepticism of the force wasn't stupid.
Say ten thousand Jedi in a galaxy of 3 million inhabited planets, and say 1 billion people per planet, gives a population on the order of a quadrillion (1015). That means there is one Jedi for every 300 billion individuals. It's not hard to believe that most people in the Republic era had never even seen a Jedi. In the Imperial era, with active suppression of the Jedi, it wouldn't be hard for people to completely unaware of the force even if they had at least heard of the Jedi Order. "A mystical energy field that controls destiny" is kind of far-fetched if you think about it from a non-fan, in-universe, perspective.
The videos are funny, though.
Posted 08 April 2018 - 11:22 AM
You could also interpret it as a bit of sour grapes. Maybe he wondered if he had the gift when he was younger (he is a pretty gifted pilot, after all), but having discovered he doesn't - he just ****s on the whole idea.