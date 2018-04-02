How Star Wars could have ended

I don't know. Han was cynical, but his skepticism of the force wasn't stupid.

Say ten thousand Jedi in a galaxy of 3 million inhabited planets, and say 1 billion people per planet, gives a population on the order of a quadrillion (1015). That means there is one Jedi for every 300 billion individuals. It's not hard to believe that most people in the Republic era had never even seen a Jedi. In the Imperial era, with active suppression of the Jedi, it wouldn't be hard for people to completely unaware of the force even if they had at least heard of the Jedi Order. "A mystical energy field that controls destiny" is kind of far-fetched if you think about it from a non-fan, in-universe, perspective.

The videos are funny, though.