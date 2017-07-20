Jump to content

RIP Chester Bennington

Started by El Chalupacabra , Today, 02:14 PM

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 02:14 PM

El Chalupacabra

So we have another tragic end to a prolific musician.   And he is from my hometown in the PHX, and for a short time, went to high school with my brother.   I only met him once, and my brother wasn't best friends or anything, but they knew each other.  I remember seeing Grey Daze at a local venue in 1995 or 1996-ish.  Of course he went on to Linkin Park, and later STP.    Of course it is well known Chester struggled with addiction.  Someone I talked to today told me he had heard Chris Cornell's death really affected him, and is basically one of the things that pushed him over the edge.  Very sad.  

 

RIP Chester!  

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.washingt...m=.016a5a99ff79


Ryn
Posted Today, 02:27 PM

Ryn

His death was really a from-left-field kind of thing. To be affected by Cornell's death can be somewhat expected but this is a little too similar. I wonder, as people close to him reflect, if there are more such things.

(Aside: Edited it for ya.)

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 02:31 PM

El Chalupacabra

Thank you Ryn!  

 

Yeah, it's not like I am in the know or anything like that (because I definite am not).  And to be sure, take what I said with a grain of salt because it is unsubstantiated.  But I do happen to know a few people in the PHX local music scene such as it is, that know other people, etc, etc, and that is what I heard through the person I spoke to.    


Driver
Posted Today, 02:45 PM

Driver

I always appreciated Linkin Park more than I actually liked them-- but my son was a big fan. He's going to be bummed.

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 02:56 PM

El Chalupacabra

I really liked Hybrid Theory when it came out, and about flipped when I found out Chester was the same guy from Grey Haze.  HT is what defines them for me, anyway.  I wasn't an uber fan, but LP was a band I was really in to in the early to mid 2000s, and still listen to occasionally.    Like Ryn says, this bad news really was out of left field.


