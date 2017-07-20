RIP Chester Bennington

So we have another tragic end to a prolific musician. And he is from my hometown in the PHX, and for a short time, went to high school with my brother. I only met him once, and my brother wasn't best friends or anything, but they knew each other. I remember seeing Grey Daze at a local venue in 1995 or 1996-ish. Of course he went on to Linkin Park, and later STP. Of course it is well known Chester struggled with addiction. Someone I talked to today told me he had heard Chris Cornell's death really affected him, and is basically one of the things that pushed him over the edge. Very sad.

RIP Chester!

https://www.washingt...m=.016a5a99ff79