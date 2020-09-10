NFL 2020 Week 1 Pick'em

I can't believe that nobody has started this. Hopefully we'll get enough participants to make this interesting.
Thursday, September 10
Houston at Kansas City
Sunday, September 13
Seattle at Atlanta
NY Jets at Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit
Green Bay at Minnesota
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at Washington
Las Vegas at Carolina
Indy at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Arizona at San Francisco
Dallas at LA Rams
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh at NY Giants
Tennessee a Denver