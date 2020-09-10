Jump to content

NFL 2020 Week 1 Pick'em

Started by Gamevet , September 10 2020 03:35 PM

10 replies to this topic

Gamevet
Posted 10 September 2020 - 03:35 PM

Gamevet

I can't believe that nobody has started this. Hopefully we'll get enough participants to make this interesting.

 

 

Thursday, September 10

 

Houston at Kansas City

 

Sunday, September 13

 

Seattle at Atlanta
NY Jets at Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit
Green Bay at Minnesota
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at Washington
Las Vegas at Carolina
Indy at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Arizona at San Francisco
Dallas at LA Rams

Monday, September 14

 

Pittsburgh at NY Giants
Tennessee a Denver


Gamevet
Posted 10 September 2020 - 03:37 PM

Gamevet

I'm picking the Superbowl Champion KC Chiefs for tonight's game.

 

 

Houston at Kansas City


Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 September 2020 - 03:59 PM

Darth Krawlie

Was just wondering if this was gonna happen!

 

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

 

Sunday, September 13

Seattle at Atlanta

NY Jets at Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit
Green Bay at Minnesota
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at Washington
Las Vegas at Carolina
Indy at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Arizona at San Francisco
Dallas at LA Rams

 

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh at NY Giants
Tennessee a Denver


Metropolis
Posted 10 September 2020 - 05:37 PM

Metropolis

Kansas City

Jacen123
Posted 10 September 2020 - 08:35 PM

Jacen123

Since I didn't get my pick for tonight in on time, I'm just starting with Sunday

 

Sunday, September 13

 

Seattle at Atlanta
NY Jets at Buffalo: Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit: Detroit
Green Bay at Minnesota: Minnesota
Miami at New England: New England
Philadelphia at Washington: Philadelphia
Las Vegas at Carolina: Carolina
Indy at Jacksonville: Indy
Cleveland at Baltimore: Baltimore
LA Chargers at Cincinnati: Chargers
Tampa Bay at New Orleans: New Orleans
Arizona at San Francisco: San Francisco
Dallas at LA Rams: Rams

 

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh at NY Giants: Pittsburgh
Tennessee at Denver: Denver


Gamevet
Posted 10 September 2020 - 10:03 PM

Gamevet

I think that we can give everyone a mulligan on this one. Who would have picked Houston over KC?


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM

Jacen123

There was no chance of picking Houston. ;)


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 01:17 PM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, September 10
 
Houston at Kansas City
 
Sunday, September 13
 
Seattle at Atlanta
NY Jets at Buffalo
Chicago at Detroit
Green Bay at Minnesota
Miami at New England
Philadelphia at Washington
Las Vegas at Carolina
Indy at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Arizona at San Francisco
Dallas at LA Rams
 
Monday, September 14
 
Pittsburgh at NY Giants
Tennessee a Denver
 
You guys, my sister has been in the hospital. I completely forgot. 

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

There was no chance of picking Houston. ;)

You left out your Seattle/Atlanta pick


Metropolis
Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Metropolis

Seattle
Buffalo
Chicago
Minnesota
New England
Philadelphia
Carolina
Indianapolis
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Tampa Bay
San Francisco
Rams
Pittsburgh
Tennessee

I so want to pick the "Washington Football Team". It's week one so I don't have anything to lose. I guess I have until kickoff.
  Ms. Spam +1 this

Jacen123
Posted Today, 03:05 PM

Jacen123

There was no chance of picking Houston. ;)

You left out your Seattle/Atlanta pick

Oh shit, thanks for pointing it out. Im going with Seattle.
