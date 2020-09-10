Jump to content

Did you know?

Started by Brando , Today, 02:07 PM

2 replies to this topic

Brando
Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Brando

Did you know that yesterday was the day before today and not two weeks ago? Because it absolutely feels like 2 weeks ago.

Iceheart
Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Iceheart

A-****ing-men.


Cerina
Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Cerina

Did you know that there's not a single washing machine under $700 available for sale in the city of Houston right now. Not a single ****ing one. 


