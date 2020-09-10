Jump to content

Photo

Where Do You Go?

Started by monkeygirl , Today, 12:37 PM

#1
monkeygirl
Posted Today, 12:37 PM

monkeygirl

  Administrator
I'm finding I like Facebook groups better than Facebook but it's Facebook.

 

Some days, though. Like today? My cat butthole group is saving my life today.

 

where do you go?

 


#2
Tank
Posted Today, 12:55 PM

Tank

  Member
This stupid message board that's been around 21 years and has a bunch of ***holes and nerds posting about themselves.
#3
Cerina
Posted Today, 01:10 PM

Cerina

  Admin
This stupid message board that's been around 21 years and has a bunch of ***holes and nerds posting about themselves.

link plz kthx


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:20 PM

Darth Krawlie

  Moderators
are we just gonna gloss over the cat buttholes

#5
Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:27 PM

Jacen123

  Member
Just so long as you don't floss over them.


#6
Brando
Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Brando

  Admin
are we just gonna gloss over the cat buttholes


Are you gonna kink shame?

#7
Iceheart
Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Iceheart

  Moderators
are we just gonna gloss over the cat buttholes

 You kind of have to when you have cats.

 

I go to instagram and here when I want to actually talk to people, and pinterest when I don't.


