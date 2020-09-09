Jump to content

Who else needs to clean their grinder?

Started by Iceheart , Today, 02:48 PM

Iceheart
Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Iceheart

It has been... uh, never. I could probably go a solid week on the kief collected in there alone.

 

Anyone else? Tami?

 

 

 

 

Hi.


Zathras
Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Zathras

Eh? Grinder?  Meat grinder? Coffee grinder?


Zathras
Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Zathras

OOOOHHHH.  Wait.  THAT grinder.  I'm hip! (well, not really, I just googled it)


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

I've got something you can grind on


Tank
Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Tank

I thought this was about Grindr. Nevermind


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Darth Krawlie

probably need to clean that up too tbh


  • Iceheart +1 this

Jacen123
Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Jacen123

I've got something you can grind on

I thought yours didn't have an "e" in it.


Iceheart
Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Iceheart

Eh? Grinder?  Meat grinder? Coffee grinder?

 

Please please please tell me you didn't think I used a meat grinder I never cleaned.


Zathras
Posted Today, 03:40 PM

Zathras

Eh? Grinder?  Meat grinder? Coffee grinder?

 

Please please please tell me you didn't think I used a meat grinder I never cleaned.

 

I'm not privy to your culinary habits.  But I don't judge!


Jedigoat
Posted Today, 03:44 PM

Jedigoat

I always request my date clean their meat grinder.

Iceheart
Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Iceheart

I JUDGE. The thought of a never cleaned and often used meat grinder honestly makes me want to puke.

 

Meanwhile, kief just sits there until you're ready to clean it out and get hella high off of it.


