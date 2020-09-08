Jump to content

What are you giving for Christmas this year?

Started by Iceheart , Today, 01:15 PM

No replies to this topic

Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Iceheart

Yeah, I know, WAY TOO EARLY, but I'm making most of the gifts I'm giving this year, so I have to think ahead. I made a JoAnn's run this morning for this very reason.

 

My grandma, mom, sister, and brother's gf are all getting essential oil pendants that I'm making from Sculpey, and a custom essential oil blend to go on it.

 

Brother #1 is getting a bunch of handmade XXL masks with a bottle of winter blend mask spray. And I have to think of something less useful and more fun to give him, too.

 

Brother #2 is getting a handmade slouch beanie.

 

The toddlers in my life are all getting crocheted play food, namely hamburgers and tacos. I found patterns on pinterest that are stupid cute.

 

My sister's dog will get special homemade gluten-free doggie Christmas cookies.

 

My dad, and my sister's boyfriend I'm clueless on, but that's why I start early!

 

Has anyone else even started thinking about this yet?


