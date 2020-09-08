Advice on Prioritizing Education

One other thing...when you are looking for a career path, you have to be absolutely honest with yourself when it comes to aptitude for the career you are going for, and also research the future potential for growth in that field. I will use myself as an example. When I was beginning my undergrad work many years ago I started out as a history major, but decided I needed to get real about the prospects of that degree. So decided on technology, I gravitated towards the electronics and hardware side of things, and avoided software development and scripting. It takes a certain kind of personality to be willing to sit in a cubicle day in and day out, typing out lines and lines of code, and troubleshooting for errors. I hated the idea of that! So I received 2 AAS degrees, one in PC repair, one in electronics. I went on to an applied science bachelors degree that allowed me to get hands on experience applying what I learned with my AAS degrees. Now, once I had my first Bachelors, I decided that I would do one more year in school, and earn a BA in history (which has done exactly jack shit for me, other than allowing me to pat myself on the back for it). But, my internship in my first bachelor degree led to a tech job.

So I threw myself into PC repair and networking, and for a time I was content. But as technology started to advance and become more reliable and cheaper, the hardware side of things really just started to become less and less important. Fast forward about 10 years, and I found that if I wanted to even just stay relevant in my field, let alone progress, I HAD to learn scripting. There was no way around it. But I was in my late 30s/early 40s by then. Scripting and programming never really clicked with me. It literally is a language. I can do what I need to do, and have a little power shell and C++ knowledge to get by, but this was not the direction I wanted to go in, and it ended up being forced on me, anyway.

So, I started hating my job, because both customer service and scripting became the forefront of my job. Now, customer service is something I don't mind doing, because I really do empathize with people having computer issues, and I genuinely want to help them. I get satisfaction helping them, in fact. But there is a lot of negative that goes with that too, and it can be mentally tiring at times. So I decided I wanted to do a career change.

That is when I went to grad school. My Mom had recently passed away, and I needed to do SOMETHING to get my mind off my grief. My mom had always wanted to get into archeology, and had always told me I should go for a grad degree in history or anthropology or some related field. I promised her I would, but she died before she could see me do that. So, when I decided I wanted to earn an interdisciplinary MA, with a focus on museum studies, I thought cool. Something I could feel was fulfilling a promise to my Mom, as well as something I was (at the time) passionate about. I focused on Native American culture and had dreams of becoming either an exhibit designer for a cultural-oriented museum with the idea of incorporating technology into exhibits (still using some of my past experience, along with what I was learning), or become an archivist or curator, that could help repatriate stolen artifacts back to native people . I had fun learning and internships, and even had a part time job at a couple museums. But after being in that industry, I realized there is no real future in museums. The pay is low,and you are always in danger of losing funding. Plus, it is a world that is very political, with work environments that have a subtle yet distinct hostility that can be described as akin to a sewing circle. Here I was some CIS white male who mostly worked around machines and was previously in the military, working in a field where it is dominated by women, who would often gossip about one another, and I can only imagine what was said about me when I wasn't there. I don't want to know, actually. In fact, the museums I worked at, I was the ONLY guy. Now, everyone was nice and I considered them my friends, and I had no problems whatsoever, but I was never really given any opportunities to work as a museum professional, either, because I didn't quite fit in...in a fish out of water kind of way. There were nuances I didn't grasp. Plus, I was useful right where I was. Whenever I was asked to do something, it was always tech related, because museums rarely had a dedicated tech, at least the museums I worked in. While the work I did was appreciated by my fellow employees, I really just wanted to learn about cataloguing collections, researching unknown artifacts, or the other job duties for a curator or archivist. So, there's another career bust for you.

It's a good thing I didn't quit my day job though, because through all that, I kept my tech job. I ended up being transferred to a different college, which was a lot better, but still, the field of work is something I want to change from. Recently, I decided I would go back to school yet again, but hopefully this time, it will work out, as I am working towards a leadership/management role. I like to think I still have a few marbles rattling around in my head that can be put to good use, and hope i can progress to a leadership role at some point. Hell, maybe one day when I am retired and set for life, and am in a position where I can get back into the museum industry without worrying so much about making a living, but for the fun of it, I will. But for now, I have to make a career change that will yield the kind of perpetual cash flow that will allow for that!

I am sorry for the long ramble folks, and I sincerely hope that helps you, ZM, or others in some way.