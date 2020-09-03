Jump to content

Predict the next viral quarantine hobby

Started by Iceheart , Today, 11:37 AM

#1
Iceheart
Posted Today, 11:37 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,174 posts

An article popped up in my RSS feed this morning about how it doesn't really feel like we've been quarantined all summer, because we can get outside, but that's going to change real fast come November or so (the article was from Canada, for those of you in warmer climes going "huh?").

 

Which means we're heading right back into everyone adopting the same instagrammable hobby at once, the way everyone was making sourdough starter and dalgona coffee in April.

 

So, what do you think we'll all be doing come November or so?

 

For one, I think the cottagecore hashtag and the hygge hashtag will mate, and everyone will be wearing huge sweaters, and drinking tea while reading books, and either playing a lot of boardgames with our quarantine pod by candlelight or taking up a hobby like adult coloring books or crocheting afghans.

 

I also predict there's going to be a run on snowshoes in parts of the country that see snow, like there was on bikes this summer. They're inexpensive, widely available, and anyone who can walk can do it.

 

And backyard firepits. Because we're all going to want to figure out how we can have friends over safely, and a fire in the backyard fits the bill.

 

What did I miss?


#2
Zathras
Posted Today, 11:46 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 626 posts

 

What did I miss?

2020 isn't over yet!  Next up:

 

Hordes of locusts throughout the Midwest

Squadrons of murder hornets attacking Toronto

California falling off into the ocean

A mega eruption exploding in Yellowstone

Killer bees and army ants taking over everything west of the Mississippi

A mountain sliding off of the Canary Islands into the Atlantic, causing a tsunami to wipe out the Eastern seaboard

An asteroid impacting Washington DC

Space aliens abducting Tank 


#3
Zathras
Posted Today, 12:10 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 626 posts

But seriously, I think there is going to be a concerted effort between now and November to open things up.  Hopefully no resurgence of COVID.  If that is the case, I think people will slowly start going back to their normal activities.  Once movies and restaurants open up, people are going to go out a lot to make up for lost time.  So I don't know that there will be a continuation of improvising home activities.

 

I think it will be interesting to see if people who have been working from home want to go back to the office, though.  I think with a lot of people spending time with their families, they are realizing what they are missing when at work.  Of course, that could go the other way, too.


#4
Iceheart
Posted Today, 12:52 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,174 posts

If the people I've talked to in my life are any indication, very few people are going to be popping right back to indoor recreation once the snow flies. No one trusts the ventilation systems, or that people will actually keep their masks on and follow social distancing rules.

 

Also, if your first two predictions didn't come true yet, they won't in 2020. It snows up here, remember?


#5
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Yes, that's me.

  • Member
  • 3,388 posts

 

An asteroid impacting Washington DC

 

At least there's one ray of hope.


  • Zathras +1 this

#6
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 21,015 posts
I'm not going anywhere near a gym for the next year, at least. This month if I have time (probably won't), I'd like to start running outside again. But realistically I need to get a treadmill or really suck it up and get over my bike hatred and get a Peloton.

#7
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:02 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,380 posts

In November?

 

Heavy drug use.


  • Iceheart +1 this

#8
Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:02 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,174 posts

I took a break from working out for the month of August because I was So Burned Out, but I just picked up strength training again on the 1st. That takes very little space and very cheap, easy to obtain equipment.

 

But that's not very instagrammable. No one wants to see the same dumbells in their feed over and over.


#9
Zathras
Posted Today, 01:03 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 626 posts

If the people I've talked to in my life are any indication, very few people are going to be popping right back to indoor recreation once the snow flies. No one trusts the ventilation systems, or that people will actually keep their masks on and follow social distancing rules.

 

Also, if your first two predictions didn't come true yet, they won't in 2020. It snows up here, remember?

Good point, it all comes down to region, too, doesn't it?  I am not clamoring to go to a movie or bar, either, but a lot of people in my region have had enough of the cabin fever.  

 

But I think we will see some kind of push to try to normalize things because 1.  they want to get people to go out and vote, and, 2. the Christmas shopping season is at hand.  A lot of businesses, not just retail, depend on the season for money.  And money is a big motive to try to push for normalization (or modified normalization).  


#10
Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,995 posts

I plan to continue with what has gotten me through everything so far: watching tv/movies with my wife, learn to cook more, playing with our dog, building legos, catching up with some video games, getting a lot of research done, and using our home gym equipment.


#11
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Member
  • 21,015 posts

I took a break from working out for the month of August because I was So Burned Out, but I just picked up strength training again on the 1st. That takes very little space and very cheap, easy to obtain equipment.
 
But that's not very instagrammable. No one wants to see the same dumbells in their feed over and over.

I admit to being a cardio junkie. But maybe I need to do some weight training for awhile, because I'm just so stressed out that I can't even enjoy working out, which was usually my de-stresser. I also need something I can do at 10pm when the kids are in bed. But lately I just want to sleep.

I wish I was good at yoga. Seriously, I'm so bad it's comical.

#12
Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,174 posts

 

If the people I've talked to in my life are any indication, very few people are going to be popping right back to indoor recreation once the snow flies. No one trusts the ventilation systems, or that people will actually keep their masks on and follow social distancing rules.

 

Also, if your first two predictions didn't come true yet, they won't in 2020. It snows up here, remember?

Good point, it all comes down to region, too, doesn't it?  I am not clamoring to go to a movie or bar, either, but a lot of people in my region have had enough of the cabin fever.  

 

But I think we will see some kind of push to try to normalize things because 1.  they want to get people to go out and vote, and, 2. the Christmas shopping season is at hand.  A lot of businesses, not just retail, depend on the season for money.  And money is a big motive to try to push for normalization (or modified normalization).  

 

In the states that have mail-in voting, that's more of a political move than a social move. And if you're a retailer that doesn't have a robust online presence by now, you're just screwed anyway. I predict online sales are going to far surpass brick and mortar this Christmas season. Although you do have the segment of people who have such bad cabin fever they'll just pull on a mask and apply hand sanitizer every five minutes and go to the mall anyway.

 

Oh, damn, I just realized there won't be any mall Santas this year. How do you socially distance sitting on Santa's lap?

 

 

 

I took a break from working out for the month of August because I was So Burned Out, but I just picked up strength training again on the 1st. That takes very little space and very cheap, easy to obtain equipment.
 
But that's not very instagrammable. No one wants to see the same dumbells in their feed over and over.

I admit to being a cardio junkie. But maybe I need to do some weight training for awhile, because I'm just so stressed out that I can't even enjoy working out, which was usually my de-stresser. I also need something I can do at 10pm when the kids are in bed. But lately I just want to sleep.

I wish I was good at yoga. Seriously, I'm so bad it's comical.

 

Yup, that's exactly how I felt at the end of July.

 

I love strength training. It sucks to start, but it's so effective so quickly once you get a groove going. And it's awesome to be able to lift heavy things, I definitely could not before.

 

So, true story, the first time I tried yoga, I dislocated a rib. It's kind of like the last thing you ate before getting a really bad stomach flu after that. So I am also extremely bad at yoga.


#13
Cerina
Posted Today, 02:18 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 30,195 posts

I didn't know you could dislocate a rib. 

 

I predict record-breaking alcohol sales and another HUGE Covid spike. At least here. Everyone here is convinced it's fake and they're sending their kids to school next week with gusto. 


#14
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 02:55 PM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,379 posts

I predict record-breaking alcohol sales and another HUGE Covid spike. At least here. Everyone here is convinced it's fake and they're sending their kids to school next week with gusto. 


A lot of that around here, too. One of the local schools, parents were picketing on the sidewalk to get the kids back to school. Sooooooo stupid.
