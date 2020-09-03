Predict the next viral quarantine hobby

An article popped up in my RSS feed this morning about how it doesn't really feel like we've been quarantined all summer, because we can get outside, but that's going to change real fast come November or so (the article was from Canada, for those of you in warmer climes going "huh?").

Which means we're heading right back into everyone adopting the same instagrammable hobby at once, the way everyone was making sourdough starter and dalgona coffee in April.

So, what do you think we'll all be doing come November or so?

For one, I think the cottagecore hashtag and the hygge hashtag will mate, and everyone will be wearing huge sweaters, and drinking tea while reading books, and either playing a lot of boardgames with our quarantine pod by candlelight or taking up a hobby like adult coloring books or crocheting afghans.

I also predict there's going to be a run on snowshoes in parts of the country that see snow, like there was on bikes this summer. They're inexpensive, widely available, and anyone who can walk can do it.

And backyard firepits. Because we're all going to want to figure out how we can have friends over safely, and a fire in the backyard fits the bill.

What did I miss?