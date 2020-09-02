My list is HUGE, so I'll have to compile it later. But last week a girl told me I look like James Marsden's character from Enchanted. Which is one of the more random and inaccurate I've ever gotten.
Who Have You Been Told You Look Like?
Started by Jedigoat , Today, 10:00 AM
#1
Posted Today, 10:00 AM
#2
Posted Today, 10:21 AM
I've never seen it but get all the time that I look like a young Muhammad Ali.
#3
Posted Today, 10:35 AM
I've been told both Cillian Murphy and Gerard Butler. I'm less than half as handsome as either but I appreciate the compliments nonetheless.