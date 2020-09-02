Jump to content

Who Have You Been Told You Look Like?

Started by Jedigoat , Today, 10:00 AM

2 replies to this topic

#1
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,360 posts
My list is HUGE, so I'll have to compile it later. But last week a girl told me I look like James Marsden's character from Enchanted. Which is one of the more random and inaccurate I've ever gotten.

#2
Metropolis
Posted Today, 10:21 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Member
  • 15,247 posts
I've never seen it but get all the time that I look like a young Muhammad Ali.

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 10:35 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,373 posts

I've been told both Cillian Murphy and Gerard Butler. I'm less than half as handsome as either but I appreciate the compliments nonetheless.


