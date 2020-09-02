JA forwarded me an email he got from someone wanting his name removed from a post. Rev had copy and pasted from a conspiracy theory website against climate change, and it included claiming that legitimate scientists and journalists wrote articles that they didnt write.
I removed the entire post since it was all false information, but I think I speak for everyone when I say Thanks Krawlie
Rev still haunts us
Brando , Today, 08:19 AM
Today, 08:22 AM
Today, 08:22 AM
What can I say except youre welcome