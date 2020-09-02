Jump to content

Tip of the day...you can only host one zoom meeting at a time

Started by Darth Ender , Today, 07:23 PM

Darth Ender
Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Darth Ender

I set up over 100 Zoom meetings for classroom teachers for back to school night....I realized my mistake at 5:15...conferences started at 5:30. 

 

Tonight sucked. 


Cerina
Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Cerina

Breakout rooms?


Zathras
Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Zathras

I am sure every single one of your teachers educated you on the error of your ways. :)


Darth Ender
Posted Today, 07:46 PM

Darth Ender

Breakout rooms?

 

No...individual rooms for each classroom teacher. 

I am sure every single one of your teachers educated you on the error of your ways. :)

Yes...all at the same time...
 


