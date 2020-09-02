Tip of the day...you can only host one zoom meeting at a time

I set up over 100 Zoom meetings for classroom teachers for back to school night....I realized my mistake at 5:15...conferences started at 5:30.
Tonight sucked.
Breakout rooms?
I am sure every single one of your teachers educated you on the error of your ways.
No...individual rooms for each classroom teacher.
Yes...all at the same time...