The First Film Has Become the Oddball

I absolutely adore A New Hope, aka Star Wars, for the masterful tale that it is. It ranks as one of the best movies of all time. However, as the saga was complete with both the two sequels and the prequels, A New Hope feels like the oddball film.



If we view the six films in chronological order, we have the galactic-level tale of a Republic turning into an Empire. We also have the rise and fall of a Jedi named Anakin Skywalker, a tragic hero who becomes a villain named Darth Vader. However, once we get to Episode IV, it's some battle on a space station far removed from galactic events, where the Emperor is never seen and where Vader isn't even the main villain.



Now, don't get me wrong: the stakes don't have to be on a galactic scale to make for a good movie, and the original protagonist-turned-antagonist doesn't have to remain in the spotlight in order for the characters to be engaging and interesting; but the point still stands.



You know what I mean? Have you ever noticed that?