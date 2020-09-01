Nightly. Net On Social Media

Do we? Facebook, Instagram, etc? Just curious.
Since I've been gone awhile, message boards got killed off by social media. It's awesome that this place, and a few others, are still kicking.
Just using other sites for promoting this place seems like a good idea. Traffic will never be what it was, I know, but a few people may come take a look.
Started by Jedigoat , Today, 07:12 PM
Posted Today, 07:12 PM
Posted Today, 07:13 PM
There's a FB group that we used during some board downtime a handful of years ago, but that died as soon as the board came back. Other than that, I think there was a twitter account that no one used?
Posted Today, 07:31 PM
There should be a HISTORY OF NIGHTLY thread. It's evolved so much. I use to post a lot on THEFORCE.NET message boards, I think it was. After a bit of that, I ended up here.
EDIT: Holy **** that site is still around and going strong. Tons of activity. Damn, I wouldn't have guessed that.
Posted Today, 07:37 PM
Were kind of a clan of inbred hillbillies who dont like outsiders.
Posted Today, 07:42 PM
So, we're basically Gungans, then.