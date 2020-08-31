Jump to content

Your biggest, rage-inducing pet peeve

Started by Iceheart , Today, 09:48 AM

Iceheart
Posted Today, 09:48 AM

Iceheart

Okay, mine is "I know how you feel." That's a perfectly fine thing to say if the experience is truly universal, or if you're definitely talking about going through a virtually identical situation. It's when the person is comparing their molehill to my mountain, or saying one thing and demonstrating another, that I RAGE.

 

The worst offender was a former friend who has vulvodynia. That means she has pain during penetrative sex. I have that, too. As a matter of fact, I have allodynia - that same pain, but all over my body, and not situational. And this is only one kind of pain symptom out of something like EIGHT that I have with my fibromyalgia. This friend dubs herself a "chronic pain warrior" and wants to be all "hail, fellow sufferer" with me all while she's telling me about her newest business venture and her international trips and I'm just like, I can't work full time anymore. I have to be very careful where and when I travel, and sometimes I just have to do it in terrible pain because I booked the tickets months ago and can't back out just because I flared the night before (ahem, New Orleans 2016). And she breaks every damn rule about talking about chronic pain (not kidding, there's psychological rules for how you can even communicate your pain when you're as bad off as I am). Sorry, but you can't just say you know how I feel and then demonstrate constantly that you have no ****ing clue. She comes off as an attention whore because of it.

 

I have another more acquaintance than anything but we used to work together and she likes to say hi every so often. She has PTSD from a single trauma. She knows, she was there, when I had a nervous breakdown and quit Facebook because of it. And yet every time we talk she's sending me Facebook links and asking me if I've seen this or that on Facebook, and like... YOU OF ALL PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW THAT'S A TERRIBLE THING TO DO. But she totally understands when I call her on it, she has PTSD.

 

I just... stop.

 

Okay, your turn to cathartically vent about small things that piss you off.


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:49 AM

Ms. Spam

"Just calm down"

 

Sometimes I need a good ole fashion rant and smash and telling me to calm down. Well it's Hulk SMASH time.


Iceheart
Posted Today, 09:50 AM

Iceheart

YES!


Brando
Posted Today, 09:53 AM

Brando

I am sorry you are having all these problems, Icy.

I know how you feel is a terrible one because, no matter what, you have no clue how I feel. You havent had my experiences, you cant feel what my body feels like, or what my brain does. Other, appropriate things I can sympathize, because X happened to me or I feel really frustrated when similar things happen, so I can imagine how you feel.

Nobody knows me well enough to know how I feel. Half the time I dont even know the answer to that.
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:54 AM

Ms. Spam

HAHAHA. I was thinking things customer service have taught me. I never tell a customer to calm down. It doesn't get anything accomplished. And that other one you mentioned, I know how you feel. Well I don't know how you feel. And I am not going to try that either. I want the call to end. HA!


Iceheart
Posted Today, 10:19 AM

Iceheart

Whenever a customer starts to get crazy on me, I ask them if they want to speak to my manager? Turns out when you beat the Karen to the punch, they'll realize they're overdoing it and scale back to reasonable. Works every time. And if it doesn't, it's not my problem anymore :cool:


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 10:34 AM

Ms. Spam

HAHAHA. I am the one in the call center at night who has to take those "soup" calls. 


Iceheart
Posted Today, 10:38 AM

Iceheart

Ugh. Pass them to your manager.

Zathras
Posted Today, 11:01 AM

Zathras

These days, I am trying to not let what others say or do (especially if I can't control it anyway) get to me.  Some days I am better at it than others.  It's part of my journey to feel better about myself, and reduce stress.  I have a stressful job like a lot of the rest of us. Plus I have a family member that I am the de facto primary care giver for. So far this year things are good on that front, not like 2019, where that family member battled a long illness and hospitalization, and we weren't sure he'd make it.  But I have gone back to university, and I am pursuing a second masters degree, this time something that will actually be useful for a career change.  Plus, my fiance has had some issues I had to help her with, and my brother is going through a divorce, so I have had to be the rock for those close to me.  But all in all, I am dealing with stuff fine.  A lot better now that I am getting professional treatment.  

 

But the one thing that really gets to me is driving in my town.  It seems like with COVID, everyone has lost their minds or are stressed out.  It is very common to see people driving recklessly (EG 70+MPH on a 40-45 MPH surface street), and quite honestly, I think COVID in general has revealed people (possibly most?) to be the selfish aholes they are.  So, when I drive with all these nitwits cutting me off or causing  accidents around me, I lose it sometimes. I am not above honking and flipping the bird at them.   Some days, when I spend an extended period of time in traffic, when I get home, it will take an hour or two to calm down.


Odine
Posted Today, 11:58 AM

Odine

Pretty much any hospitality related customer complaint. It has to be a pretty severe fuck up hospitality wise for me to have any empathy or sympathy for the customer. Like, putting nuts in something for a person with a nut allergy is legitimately horrific and deserves the utmost care apologies and compensations... but most people complain about the most pathetically inconsequential minor inconvenience they experience it makes me want to bludgeon them in the face while screaming: "You should be thankful you can get organic rye sourdough and a decaff oat latte AT ALL you privileged fuckwit!! People are dying of starvation and in case you hadn't noticed, a pandemic is going on!" Dealing with the public is the pits.

