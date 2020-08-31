Your biggest, rage-inducing pet peeve

Okay, mine is "I know how you feel." That's a perfectly fine thing to say if the experience is truly universal, or if you're definitely talking about going through a virtually identical situation. It's when the person is comparing their molehill to my mountain, or saying one thing and demonstrating another, that I RAGE.

The worst offender was a former friend who has vulvodynia. That means she has pain during penetrative sex. I have that, too. As a matter of fact, I have allodynia - that same pain, but all over my body, and not situational. And this is only one kind of pain symptom out of something like EIGHT that I have with my fibromyalgia. This friend dubs herself a "chronic pain warrior" and wants to be all "hail, fellow sufferer" with me all while she's telling me about her newest business venture and her international trips and I'm just like, I can't work full time anymore. I have to be very careful where and when I travel, and sometimes I just have to do it in terrible pain because I booked the tickets months ago and can't back out just because I flared the night before (ahem, New Orleans 2016). And she breaks every damn rule about talking about chronic pain (not kidding, there's psychological rules for how you can even communicate your pain when you're as bad off as I am). Sorry, but you can't just say you know how I feel and then demonstrate constantly that you have no ****ing clue. She comes off as an attention whore because of it.

I have another more acquaintance than anything but we used to work together and she likes to say hi every so often. She has PTSD from a single trauma. She knows, she was there, when I had a nervous breakdown and quit Facebook because of it. And yet every time we talk she's sending me Facebook links and asking me if I've seen this or that on Facebook, and like... YOU OF ALL PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW THAT'S A TERRIBLE THING TO DO. But she totally understands when I call her on it, she has PTSD.

I just... stop.

Okay, your turn to cathartically vent about small things that piss you off.