I've been amusing myself in the Archives...

Started by Chalcedony , Today, 11:21 PM

Chalcedony
Posted Today, 11:21 PM

Chalcedony

...and not a single topic is worth saving.

Palpy, what are you doing in my thread?? Get out of here, I was only kidding! Jeezaloo, what a weirdo.

Anyway, some stuff is pretty funny, especially nearly anything Thunderdroid and The Maker ever wrote. (What ever happened to them, anyway?) There are threads and posts there that I made that I have NO memory of writing! So many years have gone by, so much has happened, and the people who were kids then have kids of their own now. It's like rummaging around in a virtual attic in there. A few things, IMO, are worth hanging onto. Other stuff...yeah, not so much.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 11:39 PM

Darth Krawlie

hang on before I respond I gotta post this on digg and stumbleupon and something called del.icio.us

