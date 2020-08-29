Pondering: What is your question of the universe?

So here's my question, perhaps no answer can be found. If a person had an infinite life span, and was able to know all that there is to know from a human perspective living on our Earth from its inception to present day, of absolute political ideology, an absolute understanding of how government acts and reacts and governments' motives for doing so, the motives of human mentality, what balance is the right balance between individuality and collectivism, and was free the trappings of passion and warfare, had struck the perfect balance of emotion and logic,had a command of both human intellect as well as human heart and emotive capability, has a complete understanding of the absolute ethics of how business is conducted, an understanding of climate and Earth's environment and its causes and the impact of human activity on said environment, an understanding of cosmology and how relative to the Cosmos and its indifference to our suffering really is, an understanding of history from multiple sides throughout all of humanity, an understanding of how cultures have progressed and an historical perspective as to each cultures' world view and how it came to be, would such a judgement of such a being find that humanity as a whole is worthy to continue to exist, or would it find we must be exterminated for the greater good of the universe?

I am not sure I would want to know the answer, because it quite possibly would be that we are not worthy to continue.

What would you ask the universe?