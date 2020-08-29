Jump to content

Pondering: What is your question of the universe?

Started by Zathras , Today, 05:55 PM

Zathras
Posted Today, 05:55 PM

Zathras

So here's my question, perhaps no answer can be found.  If a person had an infinite life span, and was able to know all that there is to know from a human perspective living on our Earth from its inception to present day, of absolute political ideology, an absolute understanding of how government acts and reacts and governments' motives for doing so, the motives of human mentality, what balance is the right balance between individuality and collectivism, and was free the trappings of passion and warfare,  had struck the perfect balance of emotion and logic,had a command of both human intellect as well as human heart and emotive capability, has a complete understanding of the absolute ethics of how business is conducted, an understanding of climate and Earth's environment and its causes and the impact of human activity on said environment, an understanding of cosmology and how relative to the Cosmos and its indifference to our suffering really is, an understanding of history from multiple sides throughout all of humanity, an understanding of how cultures have progressed and an historical perspective as to each cultures' world view and how it came to be, would such a judgement of such a being find that humanity as a whole is worthy to continue to exist, or would it find we must be exterminated for the greater good of the universe?

 

I am not sure I would want to know the answer, because it quite possibly would be that we are not worthy to continue.

 

What would you ask the universe?


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:16 PM

Darth Krawlie

just

why

Brando
Posted Today, 06:18 PM

Brando

What are the winning lottery numbers for the next drawing?
Spider-Man
Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Spider-Man

I thought I was the king of run on sentences. I bequeath my crown to you, good sir.

Your proposal appears to create what is akin to a god. That god then is tasked with deciding the fate of humanity. I believe that us answering what that gods conclusion would be is impossible given our perspective is limited in relation to that god.

I can answer what my personal instinct is, which is just to leave it all alone. Im not going to kick someones sand castle just because I think it looks stupid.
Tank
Posted Today, 07:02 PM

Tank

I think those are a bunch of very human-specific questions, and any being with that level of consciousness and knowledge of the universe as a whole would be so outside the scope of humanity that those questions woudn't even be of interest.


Zathras
Posted Today, 07:02 PM

Zathras

What are the winning lottery numbers for the next drawing?

If I am king of run on sentences, then you are the king of cutting the Gordian Knot!


Zathras
Posted Today, 07:05 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 569 posts

I think those are a bunch of very human-specific questions, and any being with that level of consciousness and knowledge of the universe as a whole would be so outside the scope of humanity that those questions woudn't even be of interest.

Intentional on my part, as my way of knowing is limited to being a human.  For example, religion likes to state that humanity is created in the image of God. Why is that an absolute truth for religion?  How do we know that hermit crabs or insects for that matter, aren't equally created in the image of God?


