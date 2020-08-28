Jump to content

NBA extended season.

Started by Ms. Spam , August 28 2020 04:08 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 28 August 2020 - 04:08 PM

Ms. Spam

Soooo the NBA and playoffs have been pretty colorful and weird.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 28 August 2020 - 05:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

Ive been loving it

Metropolis
Posted 28 August 2020 - 05:28 PM

Metropolis

The Heat swept their way to the second round so I'm happy so far.

Metropolis
Posted 29 August 2020 - 04:26 PM

Metropolis

The Magic should have taken a forfeit. Still would have lost the series but hey.
