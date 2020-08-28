Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Legacy of the Force #6: "Inferno"

Started by Jedi Cool , August 28 2020 04:57 AM
chapter discussion thread

5 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 28 August 2020 - 04:57 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
Prologue:
 
Jacen flow-walks Tahiri into a battle.  She worries that they may alter the present by accidentally changing the past.  Jacen assures her that he won’t let her do anything wrong.  What he doesn’t tell her is that it’s impossible for them to change the past without the Force correcting it.  He needs her to believe they are risking something catastrophic in order to deal with her grief.
 
The cloning lab had been their mission on that terrible day in the middle of the Vong war.  She touches her lightsaber and Jacen knows she wants to do more than give Anakin that last kiss.  She wants to jump in and save his life.  
 
They can’t be harmed here, something that becomes evident soon.  Jacen had told her this, but then, as she points out, he’d also told her that running in to her on the anniversary of Anakin’s death had been a coincidence.  She’s s smart girl.  She finds his offer tempting and wants to know what he wants from her.  
 
She doesn’t believe he’s helping her move on and protests when he mentions that his brother deserves this, too.  She’s still going through with it.  He warns her to be careful about reacting to the past.  The more she becomes a part of it, the more likely she will be seen.  
 
Watching Anakin, Jacen wonders why he’d ever thought it was noble for Anakin to sacrifice himself like that.  It’s looking back on his own youthful naivete.  But even Jacen is nearly caught up in the moment when he sees the young Anakin close to death.  He had loved his brother.  But, as he warned Tahiri, they cannot react to the past, lest they become more visible.  If that happens, harm could come to them.  And, if members of the strike team catch sight of them, they may remember that Jacen flow-walked with Tahiri and it will undo everything he’s trying to do.
 
She is only able to push the young Tahiri into Anakin’s arms to have that final kiss.  Jacen pulls her away before Tekli arrives in the past.  He explains to Tahiri that they were both getting caught up in the moment.  It was dangerous for them to stay.  Tahiri admits she thought it would be enough to give Anakin the kiss he’d wanted, but it isn’t.  If he had to die, she wished she’d known how much she loved him.
 
Jacen accepts that manipulating family and friends is required to keep on top of the investigation into Mara’s death.  He smiles behind his helmet and tells her that he’s sure Anakin did know.  After all, Tahiri certainly told him, didn’t she?
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 29 August 2020 - 04:14 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
chapter 1:
 
On Coruscant, Tenel Ka can sense the hole in the Force. She tells Aros to lock down the nursery just to be on the safe side.  After Aros leaves, Jacen steps out, commenting that his camouflage techniques must be waning.  Tenel Ka quips that she’s just gotten better at sensing his presence.
 
They kiss, but not as passionately as normal.  She knows that she shouldn’t be so happy seeing that Mara’s funeral is tomorrow.  It’s natural they should be focusing on her.  He seems defensive when she asks if they’ve found Mara’s killer.  He insists they’re working on it, but their leads are going nowhere.   She apologizes for asking about it.  Jacen admits he’s been distracted by the war and hasn’t had much time to devote to the investigation. 
 
She knows that Admiral Niathal is pushing for Hapan reinforcements.  She’s surprised that Jacen appears to be siding with her.  She has only enough ships to secure her own position in the Consortium.  Jacen should know that.
 
He reminds her of the holo briefings she’s been receiving.  Corellia and Bothawui are positioning themselves against Kuat, while the Hutts and Commenor are going to attack Balmorra.  Once the battle at Balmorra is over, the Confederation will converge on Kuat.  Whoever wins there, wins the war.
 
Tenel Ka reminds him that every military strategist thinks the next big battle will end a war.  Jacen tells her he’s seen this in the Force.  If the Confederation wins at Kuat, they will be able to strike Coruscant and the Alliance isn’t strong enough to stop them.  The Wookiees are likely to stick with the Alliance and their assault fleet will be enough.  
 
Tenel Ka isn’t sure the Confederation will wait long enough for that to happen.  The Wookiees could very well drag this out until the Confederation is on Coruscant’s doorstep.  Jacen hopes she’s wrong.
 
She wonders if the Jedi could do something to contribute.  Jacen assures her the Jedi are close to being traitors.  She points out that the Jedi have been among the strongest supporters of the Alliance.  Jacen and Luke need to resolve their differences.  The Masters may not like Jacen’s taking over of the government, but they won’t allow the Alliance to collapse.  If he offers concessions, they can work out something.  Jacen admits that he really can’t stop the enemy without the Jedi, but he’d prefer to do so.  
 
Luke really hasn’t been himself lately; he won’t talk to anyone.  It’s more than grief over the loss of his wife.  He killed Lumiya out of vengeance and then found out she hadn’t killed Mara at all.  He’s begun doubting himself and the Force.
 
Tenel Ka can sense that Jacen isn’t really as distraught about this as he wants to project.  Master Luke hadn’t been kind in his recent accusations.  It’s understandable that Jacen will feel a sense of smugness about his uncle being brought down a notch.  Master Sebatyne wouldn’t even let her see Luke when she called.  This is not a good time for the Alliance to be without the Jedi.  Surely he could reach out to the Jedi Council.  Jacen claims he’s spoken to individual masters to no avail.  They are all against him.
 
She offers to speak to the Council herself.  Jacen argues that they will only think she is his pawn and she’s paying him back for saving her throne.  As for Hapes, she will try to force a peace before any invasion occurs, though that’s unlikely to happen.  Jacen tries to convince her to take Allana and go into hiding.  
 
She reminds him that only a Hapan can sit on the throne and that whoever the Confederation installs as a puppet will not rest while she and Allana are still alive.  Jacen implores her to give him the Home Fleet.  The Alliance only needs it until the Wookiees commit and that shouldn’t be long enough for the Hapan nobles to formulate a plot against her.
 
Tenel Ka will not put her subjects through a civil war.  Her people come first, not her family.  She is beginning to think that Jacen planned this conversation ahead of time and, as they continue to debate, she realizes how much of it actually was.  But he is right.  If the Confederation wins the war, they will divide up the Consortium.  She has to give him the fleet.
 
On one condition.
 
He must make peace with his uncle.  He needs the cooperation of the Jedi.  Jacen isn’t convinced it’s possible to work with Luke.  She suggests he start being calling his uncle Master Skywalker.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I recognize that Luke’s Jedi don’t have the same hang-ups about attachments that the Old Republic Jedi did, but they are aware of how attachments affect judgment.  Let’s look at this scene.  Tenel Ka believes that it is natural for Jacen to gloat when his Uncle Luke spent so much time denouncing Jacen’s actions only to act unJedilike himself.  It’s natural for a regular person to gloat, I’m sure.  Is it natural for a Jedi to gloat?  I’m not sure that Luke ever taught his Jedi, much less his own nephew, that it’s acceptable for a Jedi to take smug pleasure at the distress of someone else.  Why would Tenel Ka think that it’s okay?  And why does she not trust the Jedi Council to accurately assess whether  she is being objective about Jacen?  Is it because she secretly realizes she’s not objective?  She realizes that she is being manipulated and that Jacen prepared this conversation in advance, yet she continues to trust his assessment of the situation.

 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 31 August 2020 - 05:54 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
chapter 2
 
Dignitaries gather in the Jedi Temple for Mara Jade Skywalker’s funeral.   Leia can’t help but mourn how Mara had died in anger and worry over her loved ones.  Han doesn’t like that Mara did not return to the Force.  Leia points out that not everyone does.  After all, Tresina Lobi didn’t. 
 
Han argues that it’s because she wanted her body to provide evidence against Lumiya.  He thinks Mara is trying to tell them something.  Leia isn’t sure it works that way.  She feels they should have been here for Luke when it happened.  She should have been able to comfort him immediately. Han reminds her that there was nothing they could have done to prevent it, especially if they’d been arrested upon arrival and detained in some secret GAG detention cell.
 
She knows this, but it doesn’t change her feelings of guilt.  Being reminded that there was an arrest warrant out for them leads her to the dark place of wondering why she had missed her son changing the way he did.  
 
Unfortunately, the GAG doesn’t even respect the Jedi Temple during a time of mourning.  A security detail of GAG arrives to take her and Han into custody.  They are forced to run, fighting their way out.  Leia regrets every act of violence she is forced to take within the Temple, especially on the day of Mara’s funeral, but Han reminds her that all of this is Jacen’s fault.  They cannot fight their way into the funeral.  It would gain them nothing and disrupt an already difficult day.  But they’re going to have to do something about their son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 01 September 2020 - 05:34 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
chapter 3:
 
With only ten years among humans, there are still some things Saba doesn’t understand.  She doesn’t understand why Mara Jade Skywalker’s body is still here.  She doesn’t understand what is broken inside Master Skywalker.  But she knows something terrible will happen if he cannot get himself back.
 
Just as she knows this funeral needs to get going and hasn’t.  Noting a cluster of Masters nearby, she approaches them to find out that she will need to start the ceremony.  A GAG squadron has tried to arrest the Solos within the Temple.  Saba is outraged and prepares to inform Master Skywalker.
 
Corran thinks Luke has enough on his mind right now. Saba doesn’t think he has enough.  Mara would not want him withdrawing like this.  Kenth Hamner reminds her that humans must grieve.  She doesn’t understand why humans must wallow in sorrow as if their loved ones are gone for good.  And they must punish Jacen for this intrusion.
 
They are in agreement, but, for now, Saba is going to have to replace Leia and give the eulogy. She isn’t sure what to say, but the threat of Kyp Durron doing it instead is enough.  She approaches the podium and begins speaking from the heart in a way that makes Luke appear grateful for her presence.
 
Which is interrupted by Jacen’s conspicuous late arrival.  He approaches the other Jedi, thanks Tenel Ka for coming and goes to stand by Luke’s side.  Kenth Hamner reminds him that he is not a Master, just a Jedi Knight and is welcome to stand with the others.  Jacen explains he’s not here as a Jedi, showing him an empty lightsaber belt, but as a family member here to comfort his loved ones.  Kyp thinks this is publicity stunt and, of course, he is correct.  Jacen can’t pass up the opportunity to appear to be in fellowship with the Jedi Order, as well as convince Tenel Ka that he is making a good faith effort to reconcile with his uncle.  
 
Luke intervenes, allowing Jacen to stand with him and Ben.  After all, healing their relationship must be what Mara is trying to tell them.  Jacen thinks he’s gone mad.  Mara couldn’t possibly be telling them anything.  Then her body begins to glow with the Force and Jacen realizes that Mara may very well be trying to tell them something, but not what Luke thinks.  
 
He is relieved and struggles to hide it in the Force.  Clearly, Mara hadn’t told him about her mission and what it entailed.  Luke has drawn the wrong conclusions and Jacen is perfectly fine with reinforcing them.  He and Luke agree they should work together from now on.  
 
Saba stares from her podium as if she were looking right into Jacen’s soul, then continues her eulogy.  She points out how good it is that Jacen could take time to honor his aunt, a woman who had begun her life in darkness, taken from her family and trained to be a spy and an assassin, truly believing that she was doing right when she did Palpatine’s bidding.  When she began to understand how evil her master was, she rationalized how it was sometimes necessary for peace.  But she rejected those who, after Palpatine’s death, tried to continue his vision and forged a new life for herself with one who was once her enemy.  She had once told Saba that all it took to life the Emperor’s veil from her eyes was one long walk in the forest with Luke Skywalker.
 
As Mara’s body dissipates, Luke reminds Ben that she is one with the Force and will always be with them.  Saba concludes by telling everyone that the lesson of Mara’s life was that opening one’s heart is the best way to live in goodness and that stepping into the light is all it takes to bring justice and peace.
 
After the ceremony, Saba and Jacen exchange a few civil, but tense, words.  Luke apologetically explains that this day is not a good one for most of them.  He is sincere, however, about them learning to work together.  Ben seems uncommitted.  This surprises Jacen.  He’d expected he would lose his cousin’s love, but only after Ben had learned who killed his mother.  Either Ben is taking Mara’s death very hard or he already knows Jacen killed her and hasn’t told anyone.
 
He hopes it isn’t necessary to kill Ben.  He still has the potential to make a good Sith apprentice.
 
Luke watches Jacen leave, feeling a darkness deeper than he’s felt since the days of Vader and the Emperor.  He’s not sure Jacen can be brought back into the light.  He owes it to the Alliance, Leia and to himself, especially for the mistake he’d made with Lumiya.
 
Mara would want him to be strong, even though he doesn’t feel it.
 
He confronts Saba outside about antagonizing Jacen.  They won’t bring him back if they are going to be hostile. Saba doubts he can be brought back. Kyp tells Luke that Jacen only came to the funeral to make himself look important.  Luke knows that, but it’s an opening.  It’s better for all involved if they try to work with Jacen.  Ben tells him it won’t.  If his mother even wanted to leave a message, he doesn’t think it was to trust Jacen.  
 
Ben denies withholding any information from his father, but Luke can tell the masters know something they’re not telling.  Kenth Hamner relates how a GAG security team tried to arrest Han and Leia inside the Temple an hour ago.
 
Luke realizes that he’s made the Order vulnerable.  The Solos are nowhere to be found, but he’s more concerned about the security team.  It appears that they are not chasing the Solos anymore, but escorting Jacen.  There’s a possibility the arrest attempt was a diversion to take over the Temple.  It doesn’t appear Jacen has decided to go that route now, but they’d better figure out his game plan soon.  
 
Ben wonders if they’re going to let him get away with this intrusion.  Luke thinks they will this time.  He and Jacen will have to start working together and, after all, someone has to take the first step.  Ben thinks they’re walking into a trap.  Luke tells him they can set traps, too. It’s time that Jacen started being surprised.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
 
 

#5
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:45 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
chapter 4:
Jaina, Zekk and Jag continue the search for Alema Rar around the Jedi Academy on Ossus.  The mission, of course, took precedence over attending Mara’s funeral.  Zekk and Jag are getting on Jaina’s nerves.  Though Zekk had assured her he was over her and Jag was so angry with her over the Killik incident that she was sure he wouldn’t look twice at her again, the partnering of both males together is causing the old rivalry to return.
 
They spot something slowly descending in the forest.  Jaina reminds them that the ship Alema is flying may be able to hide from them. 
 
The Duros Flight Commander, Orane, has them land and come see her.  In the Flight Command room, Jaina finds several GAG guards and an officer named Major Serpa.  They try firing stun bolts at her, but she and Jag are able to stun several of them before Orane intercedes.
 
It appears that Major Sherpa has been sent to safeguard the Jedi Academy against terrorist attacks.  Since the only Jedi here are Kam Solusar, Tionne, a half-a-dozen new and inexperienced Jedi Knights and hundreds of students, Jaina realizes that this is really about holding the academy hostage.  She sends a warning through the Force to Zekk to stay in hiding for now.
 
She explains that Alema Rar has been followed here from the Hapes Cluster and emphasizes the danger that she poses.  Serpa wants their weapons and comlinks anyway.  He intimates that, while they are free to leave, it is possible that two Masters and 6 young Jedi Knights may not be experienced enough to avoid conflict.  Jaina understands too well that the students are in danger.
 
They turn over their weapons, but insist upon continuing the search for Alema.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:35 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Moderators
  • 19,941 posts
chapter 5:
 
Having the urge to hide, Alema Rar is still curious enough by the GAG protectors here to spy on their comm. transmissions.  She is surprised to hear the term hostages being used here.  Surely, Jacen realizes that this will only provoke Luke.
 
She considers that Lumiya must be the rason for this blunder.  He’s obviously overreached himself which is why Lumiya let Alema be part of this.   Alema links her datapad to the archives computer she’d been accessing regarding the ship she’d inherited. 
 
Ship is an ancient meditation sphere that had once been used by Jedi and Sith.  It was a Force-utlized vessel designed to augment a battle meditation while concealing the commander’s location from the enemy.
 
Leaving the academy library, she is confronted by two GAG guards at the lobby who are no match for her Mind Tricks.  She leaves with Ship and tries to convince it to take her to Lumiya’s asteroid.  Ship knows the truth, that Alema had volunteered to help Lumiya, but it’s not sentient and cannot resist her pressure.
 
She tells it that she was supposed to follow Mara so that the Jedi would think she killed her and not Jacen.  This will help the Sith rise again.   It takes her to the Kanz sector where Lumiya’s asteroid base is.
 
 At the base, Alema deals with a number of booby traps to get to Lumiya’s secret chamber where she finds a datachip that may be what she’s looking for.  The chip contains a message that indicates there are more Sith out there.  She’d been taught at the Jedi Academy that there were only ever two Sith at one time.  Lumiya had implied there were more and this message seems to support that.
 
She needs to be able to make Jacen Emperor and, to do that, she must dissuade him from making poor decisions, such as holding the Jedi Academy hostage.  She’d thought she would find Sith artifacts here, but now she realizes that the Sith themselves can help her.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars