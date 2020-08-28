Legacy of the Force #6: "Inferno"

chapter 3:

With only ten years among humans, there are still some things Saba doesn’t understand. She doesn’t understand why Mara Jade Skywalker’s body is still here. She doesn’t understand what is broken inside Master Skywalker. But she knows something terrible will happen if he cannot get himself back.

Just as she knows this funeral needs to get going and hasn’t. Noting a cluster of Masters nearby, she approaches them to find out that she will need to start the ceremony. A GAG squadron has tried to arrest the Solos within the Temple. Saba is outraged and prepares to inform Master Skywalker.

Corran thinks Luke has enough on his mind right now. Saba doesn’t think he has enough. Mara would not want him withdrawing like this. Kenth Hamner reminds her that humans must grieve. She doesn’t understand why humans must wallow in sorrow as if their loved ones are gone for good. And they must punish Jacen for this intrusion.

They are in agreement, but, for now, Saba is going to have to replace Leia and give the eulogy. She isn’t sure what to say, but the threat of Kyp Durron doing it instead is enough. She approaches the podium and begins speaking from the heart in a way that makes Luke appear grateful for her presence.

Which is interrupted by Jacen’s conspicuous late arrival. He approaches the other Jedi, thanks Tenel Ka for coming and goes to stand by Luke’s side. Kenth Hamner reminds him that he is not a Master, just a Jedi Knight and is welcome to stand with the others. Jacen explains he’s not here as a Jedi, showing him an empty lightsaber belt, but as a family member here to comfort his loved ones. Kyp thinks this is publicity stunt and, of course, he is correct. Jacen can’t pass up the opportunity to appear to be in fellowship with the Jedi Order, as well as convince Tenel Ka that he is making a good faith effort to reconcile with his uncle.

Luke intervenes, allowing Jacen to stand with him and Ben. After all, healing their relationship must be what Mara is trying to tell them. Jacen thinks he’s gone mad. Mara couldn’t possibly be telling them anything. Then her body begins to glow with the Force and Jacen realizes that Mara may very well be trying to tell them something, but not what Luke thinks.

He is relieved and struggles to hide it in the Force. Clearly, Mara hadn’t told him about her mission and what it entailed. Luke has drawn the wrong conclusions and Jacen is perfectly fine with reinforcing them. He and Luke agree they should work together from now on.

Saba stares from her podium as if she were looking right into Jacen’s soul, then continues her eulogy. She points out how good it is that Jacen could take time to honor his aunt, a woman who had begun her life in darkness, taken from her family and trained to be a spy and an assassin, truly believing that she was doing right when she did Palpatine’s bidding. When she began to understand how evil her master was, she rationalized how it was sometimes necessary for peace. But she rejected those who, after Palpatine’s death, tried to continue his vision and forged a new life for herself with one who was once her enemy. She had once told Saba that all it took to life the Emperor’s veil from her eyes was one long walk in the forest with Luke Skywalker.

As Mara’s body dissipates, Luke reminds Ben that she is one with the Force and will always be with them. Saba concludes by telling everyone that the lesson of Mara’s life was that opening one’s heart is the best way to live in goodness and that stepping into the light is all it takes to bring justice and peace.

After the ceremony, Saba and Jacen exchange a few civil, but tense, words. Luke apologetically explains that this day is not a good one for most of them. He is sincere, however, about them learning to work together. Ben seems uncommitted. This surprises Jacen. He’d expected he would lose his cousin’s love, but only after Ben had learned who killed his mother. Either Ben is taking Mara’s death very hard or he already knows Jacen killed her and hasn’t told anyone.

He hopes it isn’t necessary to kill Ben. He still has the potential to make a good Sith apprentice.

Luke watches Jacen leave, feeling a darkness deeper than he’s felt since the days of Vader and the Emperor. He’s not sure Jacen can be brought back into the light. He owes it to the Alliance, Leia and to himself, especially for the mistake he’d made with Lumiya.

Mara would want him to be strong, even though he doesn’t feel it.

He confronts Saba outside about antagonizing Jacen. They won’t bring him back if they are going to be hostile. Saba doubts he can be brought back. Kyp tells Luke that Jacen only came to the funeral to make himself look important. Luke knows that, but it’s an opening. It’s better for all involved if they try to work with Jacen. Ben tells him it won’t. If his mother even wanted to leave a message, he doesn’t think it was to trust Jacen.

Ben denies withholding any information from his father, but Luke can tell the masters know something they’re not telling. Kenth Hamner relates how a GAG security team tried to arrest Han and Leia inside the Temple an hour ago.

Luke realizes that he’s made the Order vulnerable. The Solos are nowhere to be found, but he’s more concerned about the security team. It appears that they are not chasing the Solos anymore, but escorting Jacen. There’s a possibility the arrest attempt was a diversion to take over the Temple. It doesn’t appear Jacen has decided to go that route now, but they’d better figure out his game plan soon.

Ben wonders if they’re going to let him get away with this intrusion. Luke thinks they will this time. He and Jacen will have to start working together and, after all, someone has to take the first step. Ben thinks they’re walking into a trap. Luke tells him they can set traps, too. It’s time that Jacen started being surprised.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------