In my dream, I was creating a new trivia game called Beat the Weasel. In the game, you had to answer more questions correctly than a weasel.
So off I went to ask a weasel some trivia questions. Of course I went to the beat place to find a weasel: the college in my hometown.
I went straight to the administrative offices and explained my needs. A woman directed me to a specific secretarys office. Noteable that in this dream, this secretary had an office, in a building full of secretaries without offices. I did not ask why she had an office, though I was curious.
So I go ask this woman and she gives a big sigh, and then walks out of her office carrying a huge weasel. This was like the size of an opossum.
I immediately started going through my trivia questions and the weasel gets every question wrong because it is a ****ing weasel.
The end.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Weird dreams
Started by Brando , Today, 11:05 PM