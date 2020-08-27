Weird dreams

In my dream, I was creating a new trivia game called Beat the Weasel. In the game, you had to answer more questions correctly than a weasel.



So off I went to ask a weasel some trivia questions. Of course I went to the beat place to find a weasel: the college in my hometown.



I went straight to the administrative offices and explained my needs. A woman directed me to a specific secretarys office. Noteable that in this dream, this secretary had an office, in a building full of secretaries without offices. I did not ask why she had an office, though I was curious.



So I go ask this woman and she gives a big sigh, and then walks out of her office carrying a huge weasel. This was like the size of an opossum.



I immediately started going through my trivia questions and the weasel gets every question wrong because it is a ****ing weasel.



The end.

