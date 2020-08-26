In order to upgrade Nightly and make improvements, we would need to purchase a new license. The license for just the forums would be $200, plus $25 every six months. I think we have the six month renewal cost covered, but would people be interested in chipping in to do the upgrades? I know now isn't a great time for a lot of people, and Nightly certainly can exist without any upgrades, but I wanted to see how people felt about it.
Upgrading Nightly - would/could you contribute?
Started by Brando , Today, 05:20 PM
#1
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
#2
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
Why has there never once been a Nightly pledge drive at a time when I can contribute?
I'm a literal charity case right now, as I'm sure you all know.
#3
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
I have a feeling this will still be an issue by the time you're back on your feet. Unless I get a better paying job soon. Or the government finally does a second stimulus.
#4
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
I can chip in 20. Not sure I can do it with any regularity but I bet Id be able to again in the future.
#5
Posted Today, 06:22 PM
Were really just looking at a one time payment right now.
#6
Posted Today, 07:34 PM
I can cover the $200. Let's just get out of the dark ages.
Caveat... THE ARCHIVES BURN TO THE GROUND
#7
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
I can donate a 1 time donation of $75. More if I am able to. Kind of hard for me to commit to a monthly fee, mostly because I might forget. I don't care what happens to the archives. Please let me know how to donate. I have paypal if that helps.