Upgrading Nightly - would/could you contribute?

Started by Brando , Today, 05:20 PM

Poll: Nightly upgrade contribution (4 member(s) have cast votes)

Would you contribute?

  1. Yes (4 votes [100.00%])

  2. No (0 votes [0.00%])

How much would you be willing to donate?

  1. $10 (0 votes [0.00%])

  2. $20 (2 votes [50.00%])

  3. $30 (0 votes [0.00%])

  4. $50 (0 votes [0.00%])

  5. $100 (0 votes [0.00%])

  6. Other (please let us know) (2 votes [50.00%])

#1
Brando
Posted Today, 05:20 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,220 posts

In order to upgrade Nightly and make improvements, we would need to purchase a new license. The license for just the forums would be $200, plus $25 every six months.  I think we have the six month renewal cost covered, but would people be interested in chipping in to do the upgrades?  I know now isn't a great time for a lot of people, and Nightly certainly can exist without any upgrades, but I wanted to see how people felt about it.


#2
Iceheart
Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,122 posts

Why has there never once been a Nightly pledge drive at a time when I can contribute?

 

I'm a literal charity case right now, as I'm sure you all know.


#3
Brando
Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,220 posts

I have a feeling this will still be an issue by the time you're back on your feet. Unless I get a better paying job soon. Or the government finally does a second stimulus.


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,337 posts
I can chip in 20. Not sure I can do it with any regularity but I bet Id be able to again in the future.

#5
Brando
Posted Today, 06:22 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,220 posts
Were really just looking at a one time payment right now.

#6
Tank
Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,527 posts

I can cover the $200. Let's just get out of the dark ages.

 

Caveat... THE ARCHIVES BURN TO THE GROUND


#7
Zathras
Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 556 posts

I can donate a 1 time donation of $75. More if I am able to. Kind of hard for me to commit to a monthly fee, mostly because I might forget.  I don't care what happens to the archives.  Please let me know  how to donate. I have paypal if that helps.


