Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
How many states have you been to? And which ones?
#1
Posted Today, 11:32 AM
What would be your favourite and least favourite state and why?
Has anyone been to Nebraska, and is it weird cause it's the the central most one? Or is the south weirder?
Discuss
#2
Posted Today, 11:43 AM
I'm only at 10/50 and it sucks. Haven't had a new one since 2011.
Favorite is definitely California, which is why I live here. Least has to be Texas.
In order:
1. California
2. Arizona
3. Nevada
4. Illinois
5. Wisconsin
6. New York
7. Connecitcut
8. Texas
9. Georgia
10. Florida
#3
Posted Today, 11:45 AM
Alla the southern ones. California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah but only a tiny tip, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Floriduh, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Indiana and Illinois.
#4
Posted Today, 01:05 PM
I will count the ones I have lived in, visited, stayed overnight in, etc, but not ones I have just changed planes or drove through without stopping to do more than fill up gas, eat, or use the restroom in.
- Massachusetts
- New York
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Ohio
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Texas
- Colorado
- New Mexico
- Utah
- California
- Washington
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- (Bonus) Washington, DC
- (Bonus) Puerto Rico
If I included states I have driven through or changed planes in, I would add the rest of the south east and Oklahoma.
#5
Posted Today, 01:10 PM
Lived in:
Washington
Oregon
California
Stayed in:
New York
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Iowa
Nevada
New Mexico
Illinois
Florida
Hawaii
Travelled through:
Mississippi
Missouri
Wisconsin
New Jersey
Do airport layovers count? If so:
Texas
Lousiana
Bonus places:
Jamaica
Belize
The UK
France
#6
Posted Today, 01:17 PM
I'd have to think about other countries for a bit to make sure I don't forget some, but the only continents I can't check off yet are Africa and Antarctica.
#7
Posted Today, 01:23 PM
We were military so US bases in Japan and Germany for me. I was conceived in Hawaii.
#8
Posted Today, 01:29 PM
Countries:
- USA, clearly
- Canada
- Barbados
- England (though just very briefly)
- Germany
- Austria
- Italy
- Vatican City
- China
- Sri Lanka
- Australia
- Brazil
- New Zealand (if we count layovers without leaving the airport)
#9
Posted Today, 01:29 PM
Not many:
Indiana
Ohio (well, I drove the length of it, and stopped at a few bathrooms and coffee shops)
Illinois
Pennsylvania
Massachusetts (I just spelled that correctly first go, yay me!)
Texas
Louisiana
And I kind of waved at upstate New York from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, but I don't think that counts...
If we add in countries, I've been to Canada and Greece. That looks like Canada Geese.
I've only been to California and New York. I liked them both for different reasons but could only see myself living in New York. Not that it would be a possibility anyhow.
What would be your favourite and least favourite state and why?
Has anyone been to Nebraska, and is it weird cause it's the the central most one? Or is the south weirder?
Discuss
I have yet to find a state I would prefer over Michigan (not like I've been to so many), but my favorite city is New Orleans, for sure.
My sister served in Americorp in Wyoming, Arizona, and Mississippi, and she said the people in Wyoming were WAY weirder than anywhere else. But as a midwesterner myself, I can tell you that midwesterners in general are very nice, hospitable people, although the nice doesn't always go down all the way. Southern people are also very nice, hospitable people, but, like, in a different way. Midwesterners are more reserved and stripped-down about it, southerners live by their rules and manners.
You want weird, go to Alaska. Torch excluded, of course. But there are some very, very independent people up there.