Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

How many states have you been to? And which ones?

Started by Odine , Today, 11:32 AM

8 replies to this topic

#1
Odine
Posted Today, 11:32 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,625 posts
I've only been to California and New York. I liked them both for different reasons but could only see myself living in New York. Not that it would be a possibility anyhow.

What would be your favourite and least favourite state and why?

Has anyone been to Nebraska, and is it weird cause it's the the central most one? Or is the south weirder?

Discuss

#2
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 11:43 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,327 posts

I'm only at 10/50 and it sucks. Haven't had a new one since 2011.

 

Favorite is definitely California, which is why I live here. Least has to be Texas.

 

In order:

1. California

2. Arizona

3. Nevada

4. Illinois

5. Wisconsin

6. New York

7. Connecitcut

8. Texas

9. Georgia

10. Florida


#3
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 11:45 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 18,298 posts

Alla the southern ones. California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah but only a tiny tip, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Floriduh, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Indiana and Illinois.


#4
Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:05 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,974 posts

I will count the ones I have lived in, visited, stayed overnight in, etc, but not ones I have just changed planes or drove through without stopping to do more than fill up gas, eat, or use the restroom in.

 

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New York
  3. New Jersey
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Delaware
  6. Maryland
  7. Virginia
  8. West Virginia
  9. North Carolina
  10. Florida
  11. Ohio
  12. Illinois
  13. Arkansas
  14. Louisiana
  15. Texas
  16. Colorado
  17. New Mexico
  18. Utah
  19. California
  20. Washington
  21. Alaska
  22. Hawaii
  23. (Bonus) Washington, DC
  24. (Bonus) Puerto Rico

If I included states I have driven through or changed planes in, I would add the rest of the south east and Oklahoma.


#5
Tank
Posted Today, 01:10 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,525 posts

Lived in:

 

Washington

Oregon

California

 

Stayed in:

 

New York

Massachusetts 

Minnesota

Iowa

Nevada

New Mexico

Illinois

Florida

Hawaii

 

Travelled through:

 

Mississippi

Missouri

Wisconsin

New Jersey

 

Do airport layovers count? If so:

 

Texas

Lousiana

 

Bonus places:

 

Jamaica

Belize

The UK

France


#6
Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:17 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,974 posts

I'd have to think about other countries for a bit to make sure I don't forget some, but the only continents I can't check off yet are Africa and Antarctica.


#7
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 01:23 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 18,298 posts

We were military so US bases in Japan and Germany for me. I was conceived in Hawaii.


#8
Jacen123
Posted Today, 01:29 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,974 posts

Countries:

  1. USA, clearly
  2. Canada
  3. Barbados
  4. England (though just very briefly)
  5. Germany
  6. Austria
  7. Italy
  8. Vatican City
  9. China
  10. Sri Lanka
  11. Australia
  12. Brazil
  13. New Zealand (if we count layovers without leaving the airport)

#9
Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:29 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,103 posts

Not many:

 

Indiana

Ohio (well, I drove the length of it, and stopped at a few bathrooms and coffee shops)

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts (I just spelled that correctly first go, yay me!)

Texas

Louisiana

 

And I kind of waved at upstate New York from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, but I don't think that counts...

 

If we add in countries, I've been to Canada and Greece. That looks like Canada Geese.

 

I've only been to California and New York. I liked them both for different reasons but could only see myself living in New York. Not that it would be a possibility anyhow.

What would be your favourite and least favourite state and why?

Has anyone been to Nebraska, and is it weird cause it's the the central most one? Or is the south weirder?

Discuss

I have yet to find a state I would prefer over Michigan (not like I've been to so many), but my favorite city is New Orleans, for sure.

 

My sister served in Americorp in Wyoming, Arizona, and Mississippi, and she said the people in Wyoming were WAY weirder than anywhere else. But as a midwesterner myself, I can tell you that midwesterners in general are very nice, hospitable people, although the nice doesn't always go down all the way. Southern people are also very nice, hospitable people, but, like, in a different way. Midwesterners are more reserved and stripped-down about it, southerners live by their rules and manners.

 

You want weird, go to Alaska. Torch excluded, of course. But there are some very, very independent people up there.


Back to The Mos Eisley Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Mos Eisley Cantina