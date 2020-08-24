Jump to content

Spam family drama.

Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 11:22 AM

4 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 11:22 AM

The house is fixing to be closed on that my brother and sister live in on August 26. My brother had to start throwing away stuff of my sisters so he can have the house empty by the time our Dad and step-Mom arrive tomorrow. So yesterday a friend we hire to help grandma went over to help Tina pick through her stuff and pack and sort. At 11 PM Tina started screaming. Tim ignored it. By 10 AM today she is in a mental health hospital who can do dialysis because something happened between that time Sunday night and this morning.

 

Dialysis people have no number to call now for Tina like they did when Mom was alive to check to see where she is. They called me this morning. I tried to call her all morning from 6 AM forward.

 

Tim called the emergency services people at 10 AM when he found her unresponsive on the floor. Her head and face were cut and swollen and her eyes were dilated. 

 

She either had an extreme bipolar episode where she hit herself so hard she gave herself a concussion.

 

She has drugs in her system possibly. I don't know where she would get them. She has no money.

 

Her place is like a tornado went through it.

 

She is exactly 6 days from moving in with me. 

 

I can't even. 

 

My stress levels are through the roof.

 

I spend 45% of my time helping my kids in digital learning. The other part creating good online lessons, grading and doing work. And any free time is getting my house ready for Tina after I work my stupid second job this whole weekend when I wanted part time hours.


Cerina
Posted Today, 12:22 PM

Oh my God.

In all seriousness - can you do this? Tina is going to require more hands-on work than both of my kids combined. Do you have a contingency? I don't want to see you succumb to stress and anxiety by taking on this heavy burden.

Iceheart
Posted Today, 12:53 PM

Jesus.

 

Could you possibly get her into an assisted living or nursing home? It sounds like caring for her is a full time job, and you already have two of those. I know it sounds weird to talk about living like that for a fairly young person, but my mom worked for one up here that specializes in residents like Tina - both physical and mental health issues bad enough to require trained staff present 24/7 kind of care. And Medicare/caid covers it.

 

Prayers up for you.


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 01:20 PM

There is a 1 year wait time for her to get in a special care facility when I last talked to the people in Arizona. Apparently if I were rich I could get her into a fancy drug rehab program place group home but I can't afford 40 grand for the fees a month. Once she lives here and we get her on Texas' version of medicaid I am going to look into that. Meantime, I may have to quit job number two when I need it the mostest. I think it's just hitting her hard that this is it. She's leaving the house she knew for 28 years as home and that Mom is truly gone. I am working from home during covid for school so that helps. But man if she has a bipolar episode in the background while my kids are watching it will be better than cat bortholes.


Iceheart
Posted Today, 01:36 PM

Ooh, that'll be fun! At least you teach older kids, could you imagine something like that happening in like a first grade class?


