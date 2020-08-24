Spam family drama.

The house is fixing to be closed on that my brother and sister live in on August 26. My brother had to start throwing away stuff of my sisters so he can have the house empty by the time our Dad and step-Mom arrive tomorrow. So yesterday a friend we hire to help grandma went over to help Tina pick through her stuff and pack and sort. At 11 PM Tina started screaming. Tim ignored it. By 10 AM today she is in a mental health hospital who can do dialysis because something happened between that time Sunday night and this morning.

Dialysis people have no number to call now for Tina like they did when Mom was alive to check to see where she is. They called me this morning. I tried to call her all morning from 6 AM forward.

Tim called the emergency services people at 10 AM when he found her unresponsive on the floor. Her head and face were cut and swollen and her eyes were dilated.

She either had an extreme bipolar episode where she hit herself so hard she gave herself a concussion.

She has drugs in her system possibly. I don't know where she would get them. She has no money.

Her place is like a tornado went through it.

She is exactly 6 days from moving in with me.

I can't even.

My stress levels are through the roof.

I spend 45% of my time helping my kids in digital learning. The other part creating good online lessons, grading and doing work. And any free time is getting my house ready for Tina after I work my stupid second job this whole weekend when I wanted part time hours.