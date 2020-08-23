So guys, there are 2 potential hurricanes headed to my house next week. I figure this God's plan to rid the world of Trump voters. Maybe if he comes down here and starts throwing paper towels at people they'll decide not to vote for him.
Laura and Marco
Cerina , Today, 07:41 PM
Today, 07:41 PM
Today, 08:05 PM
don't get dead
Today, 08:20 PM
Me before reading the post: who the **** are Laura and Marco? Do they post here?