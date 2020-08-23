Jump to content

Laura and Marco

Cerina
Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Cerina

So guys, there are 2 potential hurricanes headed to my house next week. I figure this God's plan to rid the world of Trump voters. Maybe if he comes down here and starts throwing paper towels at people they'll decide not to vote for him. 


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:05 PM

Darth Krawlie

don't get dead


Iceheart
Posted Today, 08:20 PM

Iceheart

Me before reading the post: who the **** are Laura and Marco? Do they post here?
