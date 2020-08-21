Jump to content

Defunct Restaurants/Stores

Started by Jedigoat , Today, 05:23 PM

Jedigoat
Jedigoat

    Is this it?

These stupid articles always pop up on my desktop's newsfeed.

I miss Raxx, anyone know what the hell that is?
I miss Showbizz Pizza. Way better than Chuck E. Cheese.
We had a pizza place called Godfather's which was amazing.
Prior to Taco Bell coming to town in the mid 80's, we had Taco Grande, which was way better.
