New examples of irony for Alanis Morissette to use

Ive taken the past month off from strength training and the past two weeks or so from my daily 2.5 mile walks to rest up my creaky, painful hips and because I was getting burned out and needed a break.



Today, my hips finally feel good and I want to blow off some steam, so I strap on my hiking shoes and start walking.



In the intervening two weeks, some car dug a nice little hole in the dirt shoulder I walk on, and a bunch of creeping weeds grew over it so you cant see it. Boom, down I go, maybe 1/4 mile into my walk. Scraped knee, big ol goose egg on my ankle, and the resting an injury cycle begins anew before I even have a chance to start exercising again.



Isnt it ironic, dont you think?



Got anything else thats like rain on your wedding day?

