Ive taken the past month off from strength training and the past two weeks or so from my daily 2.5 mile walks to rest up my creaky, painful hips and because I was getting burned out and needed a break.
Today, my hips finally feel good and I want to blow off some steam, so I strap on my hiking shoes and start walking.
In the intervening two weeks, some car dug a nice little hole in the dirt shoulder I walk on, and a bunch of creeping weeds grew over it so you cant see it. Boom, down I go, maybe 1/4 mile into my walk. Scraped knee, big ol goose egg on my ankle, and the resting an injury cycle begins anew before I even have a chance to start exercising again.
Isnt it ironic, dont you think?
Got anything else thats like rain on your wedding day?
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
New examples of irony for Alanis Morissette to use
Started by Iceheart , Today, 10:03 AM
#1
Posted Today, 10:03 AM
#2
Posted Today, 10:16 AM
First of all rain on your wedding day isn't irony. That's just ****ty luck.
Your story kinda is a bit ironic though to be sure. Should've just kept training but decreased the intensity. Captain Hindsight over here.
Your story kinda is a bit ironic though to be sure. Should've just kept training but decreased the intensity. Captain Hindsight over here.
#3
Posted Today, 10:30 AM
I have fibromyalgia, Im already not a candidate for Beast Mode. I do 30 minutes of light training every single day, PTs orders. And it was still too much for my hips to recover from a spasm.
And Alanis has been dragged for 30 years for writing a song about irony and using zero examples of actual irony.
And Alanis has been dragged for 30 years for writing a song about irony and using zero examples of actual irony.
#4
Posted Today, 10:36 AM
Ahh yeah I forgot about that
#5
Posted Today, 10:44 AM
the song's ironic cuz nothing she sings about in it is ironic at all
- Odine +1 this
#6
Posted Today, 10:50 AM
She was a proto-hipster.
#7
Posted Today, 11:02 AM
Woah that's meta as ****