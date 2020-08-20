Thank You, Nightly

Hey, everyone! I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you. Not only have you put up with me in being essentially my collective second therapist (or third now, technically), but the advice you've given me has helped me out in my personal life tremendously. I know that sometimes I have a hard time sensing someone's tone, or I think a piece of advice is an insult, and for that I am sorry.

Honestly, this is the most civil and mature community I have ever belonged to. I used to hang around only in the Star Wars forum, but I've only recently started poking around elsewhere. (I've also finally put up an avatar--and one this is a picture of myself--after about a decade of not bothering with it.) I just regret that, because of my threads here in the cantina, many of you may have come to characterize me based on one small side of my personality I've exhibited here. That's also my fault, and I assure you that there's a lot more to me than you know. I am liked by most people I know, though conversely, there's a lot of crap about me that they don't know, so it gets kind of annoying when people I know (particularly older people, and most of them with issues themselves) sing my praises and flatter me. To be honest, I'll take Choc's blunt criticisms over that stuff any day.



I have been making small attempts in the very recent past to contribute to other people's queries and plights here in the cantina, and hopefully I'll continue to do so. So once again, that you all for being such amazing people.