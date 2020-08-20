Who else could have voiced Darth Vader during the OT, if JEJ didn't?

So, here is a what if scenario. Whom do you think could have pulled off voicing Darth Vader during the OT had James Earl Jones not done it? Of course, I am talking about actors or voice actors, who were around at the time, but your list need not be limited to that.

Here are my picks, no particular order:

1. Orson Welles (and I think he actually auditioned at one point)

2. Peter Cullen (best known as Optimus Prime's voice)

3. John Rhys-Davies (Gimli, Indiana Jones)

4. Christopher Lee (Dracula, Count Dooku)

5. Michael Ansara (best known by many for Kang in Star Trek TOS)

6. Marlon Brando

runners up who might have been a little too young at the time, but were around

1. Keith David

2. Avery Brooks