Who else could have voiced Darth Vader during the OT, if JEJ didn't?

Started by Zathras , August 20 2020 04:55 AM

16 replies to this topic

Zathras
Posted 20 August 2020 - 04:55 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 537 posts

So, here is a what if scenario.  Whom do you think could have pulled off voicing Darth Vader during the OT had James Earl Jones not done it?  Of course, I am talking about actors or voice actors, who were around at the time, but your list need not be limited to that. 

 

Here are my picks, no particular order:

1. Orson Welles (and I think he actually auditioned at one point)

2. Peter Cullen (best known as Optimus Prime's voice)

3. John Rhys-Davies (Gimli, Indiana Jones)

4. Christopher Lee (Dracula, Count Dooku)

5. Michael Ansara (best known by many for Kang in Star Trek TOS)

6. Marlon Brando

 

 

runners up who might have been a little too young at the time, but were around

1. Keith David

2. Avery Brooks


Brando
Posted 20 August 2020 - 05:20 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,200 posts
I dont think you can talk villain voice actors without Frank Welker.

A completely different version by Christopher Collins (Cobra Commander / Starscream / many others) wouldve been interesting.
  • Darth Krawlie and Zathras +1 this

Brando
Posted 20 August 2020 - 06:52 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,200 posts
Actually, a Christopher Collins / Cobra Commander-like Vader wouldve been more consistent with Anakin.
  • Tank, Darth Krawlie and Zathras +1 this

Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 20 August 2020 - 07:22 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Yes, that's me.

  • Member
  • 3,375 posts

Mark Hamill. That would have been weird.


Jedigoat
Posted 20 August 2020 - 07:43 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,326 posts
Brando wouldn't have been hired. Too pricey.
Orson Welles would be cool. There's a history there but I can't remember.

Zathras
Posted 20 August 2020 - 08:26 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 537 posts

Yeah, Marlon Brando and Christopher Lee (Lucas wanted Lee for Tarkin, but he turned it down) for that matter, would have been too expensive. But Marlon would have been great at it.  Lee could have voiced and played Vader in the suit, as well, but would have been a waste not seeing his face.


Odine
Posted 20 August 2020 - 09:55 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 2,623 posts
Christopher Lee for sure. Not very familiar off hand with other actors of that era, particularly with the vocal chops. Maybe Ian McKellen? Would need processing and effects on his voice though

captainbleh
Posted 20 August 2020 - 10:13 AM

captainbleh

    RIP Beau, he would have hated you

  • Member
  • 5,062 posts

I think Nicol Williamson (best Merlin ever) might have been good, but he was notoriously unpredictable, unreliable, and rude to people he didn't respect

 


  • Zathras +1 this

Tank
Posted 20 August 2020 - 02:36 PM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,524 posts

Wolfman Jack


  • Zathras +1 this

Jedigoat
Posted 20 August 2020 - 02:40 PM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,326 posts
The guy that did Pee Wee's voice-over during his bellhop scene.
  • Filthy Jawa +1 this

Zathras
Posted 20 August 2020 - 09:20 PM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 537 posts

Christopher Lee for sure. Not very familiar off hand with other actors of that era, particularly with the vocal chops. Maybe Ian McKellen? Would need processing and effects on his voice though

Yeah I think Ian McKellen could have pulled it off.   Although older by that point, he was chilling in Apt Pupil.

 

 

Another guy who ended up in a Star Wars film later on that would have been another possible good choice is Max Von Sydow.  The fact his talent was wasted and mishandled in TFA was almost criminal.  They could have used him instead of Snoke.


Spider-Man
Posted 20 August 2020 - 11:04 PM

Spider-Man

    THT v.2

  • Members
  • 178 posts
Eileen Brennan

Tank
Posted 21 August 2020 - 12:06 AM

Tank

    Driver

  • Member
  • 35,524 posts
If he'd lived another decade, Boris Karloff.
  • Zathras +1 this

Jacen123
Posted 21 August 2020 - 09:27 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,969 posts
Gilbert Gottfried. He would have been menacing in a completely different way.

And he would have fit the Anakin we got, too.
  • Brando and Darth Krawlie +1 this

Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 August 2020 - 09:39 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,326 posts

Frank Langella wouldn't have been terrible


  • Jacen123 and Zathras +1 this

monkeygirl
Posted 21 August 2020 - 09:58 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,417 posts

Brenda Vaccaro

 

Alan Rickman

 

my friends Dave Elvin and Joey Pepin; you've heard them both but nothing I could tell you about would lead you to think they'd have been good for the part. They each have the ability to become entirely different people, depending on the script.

 

Don La Fontaine ; the guys who coined the movie trailer phrase "In a world where....."


Jacen123
Posted 21 August 2020 - 10:27 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,969 posts

New answer: Tami.   I guess the story would have changed a bit, but I want to hear her tell officers about their lack of faith.  Or her lack of faith.


