Things You Own A ****load Of

Started by Jedigoat , Today, 07:47 PM

Jedigoat
Posted Today, 07:47 PM

Hats
Shirts
Scotch and bourbon
Cologne
Shoes
Bobbleheads
Books
Pens and journals
CDs
DVDs/Blu-rays
Star Wars toys
G.I. Joe toys
He-Man toys
Transformers
Super Powers figures
Comics
Baseball cards and movie trading cards
Baseballs, bats, gloves
Children

Don't mind me, just using this space to take inventory!
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 07:48 PM

Me and Zathras just did a GI Joe exchange through the mail, literally this week. Hook us up with your spares bro.


Jedigoat
Posted Today, 07:50 PM

Spares? What? Like doubles? I don't have any of those.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 07:51 PM

christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.


Jedigoat
Posted Today, 07:52 PM

christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.

....I know......

Brando
Posted Today, 07:54 PM

christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.


You love ***holes

Jedigoat
Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Me and Zathras just did a GI Joe exchange through the mail, literally this week. Hook us up with your spares bro.


What you got? What you need? You need a Terror Drome? You need a H.I.S.S. tank?

Jedigoat
Posted Today, 07:55 PM

christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.

You love ***holes

But not mine though......NOT MINE!!!!!

Too hairy? Not hairy enough?

Brando
Posted Today, 08:31 PM

I own a lot of:
Broken dreams
Self doubts
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 08:40 PM

I own a lot of:
Broken dreams
Self doubts


I really like their early albums.
