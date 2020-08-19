Hats
Shirts
Scotch and bourbon
Cologne
Shoes
Bobbleheads
Books
Pens and journals
CDs
DVDs/Blu-rays
Star Wars toys
G.I. Joe toys
He-Man toys
Transformers
Super Powers figures
Comics
Baseball cards and movie trading cards
Baseballs, bats, gloves
Children
Don't mind me, just using this space to take inventory!
Things You Own A ****load Of
Started by Jedigoat , Today, 07:47 PM
#1
Posted Today, 07:47 PM
- Zathras +1 this
#2
Posted Today, 07:48 PM
Me and Zathras just did a GI Joe exchange through the mail, literally this week. Hook us up with your spares bro.
- Zathras +1 this
#3
Posted Today, 07:50 PM
Spares? What? Like doubles? I don't have any of those.
#4
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.
- Tank +1 this
#5
Posted Today, 07:52 PM
....I know......
#6
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.
You love ***holes
#7
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
Me and Zathras just did a GI Joe exchange through the mail, literally this week. Hook us up with your spares bro.
What you got? What you need? You need a Terror Drome? You need a H.I.S.S. tank?
#8
Posted Today, 07:55 PM
You love ***holes
christ what an ***hole. I never liked you anyway.
But not mine though......NOT MINE!!!!!
Too hairy? Not hairy enough?
#9
Posted Today, 08:31 PM
I own a lot of:
Broken dreams
Self doubts
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#10
Posted Today, 08:40 PM
I own a lot of:
Broken dreams
Self doubts
I really like their early albums.