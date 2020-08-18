Question about taxes

OK So the short version is the person his a senior citizen, who owns a home, lives alone and is widowed, in very poor health, and brings in about $55k/year on retirement. They own their home, and usually do not owe taxes, because they file all kinds of deductions (charity mostly, which I question if there is enough there to even matter, along with medical and dental bills, and the usual house deduction). This person was in the hospital the first quarter of 2019, and recovering the second quarter. They asked for an extension through OCT 2019 to finish their 2018 taxes, but never did them. Then never finished 2019 taxes by July 2020.

This person is basically in severe denial, and every time they sit down to sort receipts and such to do the taxes, they get overwhelmed and quit. I offered to help sort the essentials, but know very little how they typically file, and that person has also declined my help.

I am trying to convince this person that in times like these with the national debt going up, the IRS will be looking at everybody. This person was audited about 8 years ago, and literally almost had a heart attack. SO I am trying to use reason, which does not work on this person. I have even told this person that if something were to happen to them, it would be a huge mess for their executor of their estate, and it could also possibly cause the estate to go into probate. This is somewhat of a fib on my part, to light a fire under their butt to get busy.

The thing is, I suspect my fib really is not all that far from the truth. I was hoping if someone is knowledgeable about taxes, if they could be willing to advise specific consequences.