Jedigoat Starts A Thread

Started by Jedigoat , Today, 08:34 AM

10 replies to this topic

#1
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 08:34 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,221 posts
Hello, I'm Jedigoat. This is my new thread. Welcome. I haven't posted much in, what, 13 years? So I have about 13 year's worth of thread ideas to post. Most of them are irreverent nonsense, and since Lando is gone, I don't know where in the shiny hell to post any of it.

In the Lando days, if you posted an abstract thread in Mos Eisley, you get looked at the same way Rose's mom looked at Jack in that giant boat sinking movie.

Sooooo, I don't know what the hell to do.

#2
Brando
Posted Today, 08:40 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,111 posts
We combined Lando and the Cantina, so pretty much anything goes.

Welcome back!

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:47 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,278 posts

sup goat


#4
Jacen123
Posted Today, 09:28 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 36,947 posts

rs-149902-square.jpg


#5
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 09:40 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,221 posts
^I CAN run through walls.

#6
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 09:42 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,221 posts

sup goat


Sup, krawlie.

#7
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:57 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Member
  • 18,257 posts

Howdy!


#8
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 10:24 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,221 posts
So.....yeah. What's....what's going on? What happening?

#9
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 10:41 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,278 posts
I took out the trash and realized Im so ****ing bored of being at home that I just cleaned the ****ing trash cans themselves

#10
Jedigoat
Posted Today, 10:49 AM

Jedigoat

    Is this it?

  • Member
  • 14,221 posts
Nice. Trash cans. I have some of those.

This thread's going great so far, right?

#11
Brando
Posted Today, 11:09 AM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Admin
  • 20,111 posts
One time I had to poop real bad but the only operating bathroom was in use so I grabbed a garbage bag, took into the garage, and had an explosion. Fortunately I got it all in the bag.
Reply to this topic



  


