Hello, I'm Jedigoat. This is my new thread. Welcome. I haven't posted much in, what, 13 years? So I have about 13 year's worth of thread ideas to post. Most of them are irreverent nonsense, and since Lando is gone, I don't know where in the shiny hell to post any of it.
In the Lando days, if you posted an abstract thread in Mos Eisley, you get looked at the same way Rose's mom looked at Jack in that giant boat sinking movie.
Sooooo, I don't know what the hell to do.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Jedigoat Starts A Thread
Started by Jedigoat , Today, 08:34 AM
#1
Posted Today, 08:34 AM
#2
Posted Today, 08:40 AM
We combined Lando and the Cantina, so pretty much anything goes.
Welcome back!
Welcome back!
#3
Posted Today, 08:47 AM
sup goat
#4
Posted Today, 09:28 AM
#5
Posted Today, 09:40 AM
^I CAN run through walls.
#6
Posted Today, 09:42 AM
sup goat
Sup, krawlie.
#7
Posted Today, 09:57 AM
Howdy!
#8
Posted Today, 10:24 AM
So.....yeah. What's....what's going on? What happening?
#9
Posted Today, 10:41 AM
I took out the trash and realized Im so ****ing bored of being at home that I just cleaned the ****ing trash cans themselves
#10
Posted Today, 10:49 AM
Nice. Trash cans. I have some of those.
This thread's going great so far, right?
This thread's going great so far, right?
#11
Posted Today, 11:09 AM
One time I had to poop real bad but the only operating bathroom was in use so I grabbed a garbage bag, took into the garage, and had an explosion. Fortunately I got it all in the bag.