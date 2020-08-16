Job hunting in the time of Covid

No way to know until we know who's buying us. It could be someone who wants to enter into the business, someone who wants to beef up their own products, someone who just wants access to our clients, any number of things. Talking with my boss, I figure there's three realistic possibilities as to how it'll affect me personally:

1. We're bought out, the new ownership either doesn't want or need us, and it's a good thing my resume is mostly up to date already (though I should probably double check sometime soon)

2. We're bought out, they like us as we are, they put us in a new building, and things continue as is in San Diego

3. We're bought out, and at some point whether immediately or after a time to smooth out all the buy out issues, the new company wants to move us to one of their pre-existing offices which may not be in San Diego. In which case, we decide if we want to move or not.

Oddly enough this isn't as super stressful as it feels like it should be. I think with everything else 2020 has given us, I don't have any stress left to give for this.