Job hunting in the time of Covid
Posted Today, 11:27 AM
I started looking in earnest this week. The insurance industry is slowly opening up, and Columbus is a huge insurance hub, but most of the openings are entry level, and I cant afford the pay cut. I found three openings that are decent fits - one is a stretch, but I could do it and I have a lot of experience. The one Im most hopeful for is a compliance job, since thats what Ive been doing for the past few years, only on the government side. Its also potentially a permanent work from home job, which would be great. I hate my boss and dread work because of it, so I need something new but at least I have a steady paycheck.
Posted Today, 11:28 AM
I might need to. The company is looking to sell the business unit I'm apart of. Could be a lot of different things that happen out of that.
Posted Today, 11:57 AM
Posted Today, 12:31 PM
No way to know until we know who's buying us. It could be someone who wants to enter into the business, someone who wants to beef up their own products, someone who just wants access to our clients, any number of things. Talking with my boss, I figure there's three realistic possibilities as to how it'll affect me personally:
1. We're bought out, the new ownership either doesn't want or need us, and it's a good thing my resume is mostly up to date already (though I should probably double check sometime soon)
2. We're bought out, they like us as we are, they put us in a new building, and things continue as is in San Diego
3. We're bought out, and at some point whether immediately or after a time to smooth out all the buy out issues, the new company wants to move us to one of their pre-existing offices which may not be in San Diego. In which case, we decide if we want to move or not.
Oddly enough this isn't as super stressful as it feels like it should be. I think with everything else 2020 has given us, I don't have any stress left to give for this.
Posted Today, 01:37 PM
I updated yours when I first wrote mine after the layoff in 2019, I still have it on Canva. It just needs some date tweaks.
I had what I thought was a pretty great interview with a company that works in economic development this past week. It's a part time (but well compensated) temporary position, but it's a position that works directly with the member businesses, so I'd have a really good idea of who's hiring by the time the job runs out and possibly some good connections. If they don't decide to keep me on after, which is always a possibility. My interviewers and I bonded over thrift store recommendations. And my mask spray business helped.
I mean, they may find someone even more perfect, I'll know by the end of next week. But I'm feeling good-but-not-too-optimistic-to-avoid-a-potential-crushing-blow about it!