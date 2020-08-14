Thank God for insurance

Total for one night in ICU: $14,000. Not including ER charges, or testing (an extra $6k for all of that). $20k for 24 hours in the hospital. My total for all of it is a little under $900 after insurance. The insurance company is paying $18,500 to the hospital with the rest being written off. If I didnt have insurance, or had a high deductible plan, Covid would have bankrupted me. There are also three other ER visits, multiple primary care doctors, and eventually specialists. If everything goes smoothly from here, were still looking at at least another $5000 worth of bills that I wont have to pay, but would kill someone else.

