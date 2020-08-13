Going into the belleh of the beast

Welp, I'm probably going to be dead by Christmas! My Dad's death anniversary is Labor Day this year so I'm flying to Florida to see if my Mom can let his ashes go this year-I'm not counting on it. But I want to be with her and my friends who knew and loved him for the anniversary. And this year, all those who spent Hurricane Irma at Kellie and Jude's will be in attendance. I'm going to look for a place to live and check in at i-heart Tampa. I got us a room at the beach for 2 nights so that's probably where we'll lick each other's faces and pass around the COVIDS.