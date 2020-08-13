Get your Life Day sweater out of storage, its gonna drop on Disney+ in November.
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Started by Iceheart , August 13 2020 11:21 AM
Posted 13 August 2020 - 11:21 AM
Posted 14 August 2020 - 11:33 AM
I was initially excited when I first heard about it, thinking it'd be a LEGO adaptation of the original Holiday Special. Then I saw it had that Ray/Rey/Reigh/whatever chick in it and was like, "Nah."
Posted 14 August 2020 - 11:45 AM
Hahah-- I wondered the same thing. Lucas tried so hard to erase that thing from existence! I'm sure it would be a licensing issue to do anything with the original, but that would be hilarious.
