College football 2020

Started by Brando , August 10 2020 03:19 PM

Brando
Posted 10 August 2020 - 03:19 PM

Brando

Is it going to happen? It sounds like the Big Ten is almost definitely out, they are voting this evening but reports are preliminary discussions / voting was 12-2 in favor of canceling.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 August 2020 - 04:01 PM

Darth Krawlie

nah


