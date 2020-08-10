Almost Spam level family drama

I'm having a bit of trouble wrapping my head around all of this, so I'm putting it down here to get it out of my head as much as to share it with you all.

This involves my in-laws, so there's a bit of a disconnect. My family has always been very welcoming of in-laws, and accepted them as part of the family and treated them as such. Of course my brother was with his first wife from as early as I can remember up until I was in my early twenties, so there was never a period for me that she wasn't around and part of the family, but she would do stuff with the family without Brian all the time, up to the divorce. By that time she had actually started to creep me out, and as there marriage got rockier she would make "jokes" about getting with me next. Super creepy because I had always viewed her as a sister, and she was significantly older, and the divorce was bitter and we don't see her. But his current wife is family, and my sister's husband is family.

I explain the above because my wife's family is different. My wife's family is my wife's family, and that's it. I like them, for the most part, and I get along with them when we're together. I knew my sister-in-law for years before my wife and I got together, and in fact we went on a date once before she realized she's a lesbian, and then got together with a woman who is now a man, and an ex-lesbian, while my sister-in-law is still a lesbian. It's confusing. I get along really well with them, though, and I got along well with their dad, but he died before we got married. He and I would go out and have dinner together every once in a while, and talk man to man. Probably in part because he had two sons, but the younger one is pretty severely autistic, and the older one is kind of a screw-up, but he's gotten better.

SO this drama involves the older brother, Stevie. When I first started dating my wife, Stevie was dating Katie, who was a really sweet, but also really weird, person. I later found out that Katie has severe bipolar disorder, and has struggled for a lot of her life with it. Stevie and Katie are about 5-6 years older than me, and 11 years older than my wife. They had a son and then got married a year before my wife and I, so they've been married for 12 years and have three kids. I get along with Stevie, but we barely talk and don't really like each other. He's grown up a lot in the past year, but before this he was stuck in a wannabe frat boy stage for years 30 years. He thinks I'm a dork, but after I helped a friend of his with a major business issue, his opinion changed some. I suddenly had value, and we've talked a lot more when we're together. We're probably never going to be phone buddies, though.

When I got into the family, Katie was already a regular part, so for me, she's as much a part of my experience of the family as my brother-in-law, or anyone else. This is obviously different for my wife, so we're processing things a lot differently, and I'm being very careful when I talk to her about it, because she doesn't realize that I'm processing a loss, where she is not.

ANYWAYS

Katie went to school to be a nurse, and is a licensed RN, but didn't work because of a combination of her bipolar and raising her kids. The youngest is starting second grade, so last year Katie got a job with a place that provides addiction services. She worked the front desk and didn't really use her nursing license at all, and didn't have much contact with clients because the social workers and other providers would go to wherever the clients were to treat them. This seemed to go well, but apparently Katie found an opportunity with a similar organization where she could use her license and her job was to distribute medicine. Around this time, or a little later, Katie decided she didn't need her medication any more. Now, Katie is weird even when she's medicated, and believes in the healing power of essential oils.

Aside: I'm not insulting essential oils. I use them for certain things, and peppermint oil always helps my colds. But Katie is beyond that, she believes that essential oils can cure ANYTHING, and that modern medicine is bogus. A great mindset for a nurse who is in charge of distributing psych meds.

About a week or so ago, Katie came home to her family and announced that she is having sex with one of her clients. That she has been visiting him in his motel where he lives, and she just couldn't resist. She then pulled her daughter, who is 9 or 10, aside to tell her more details, like she was a close friend. She also explained that she wants to "make black babies with him." Like I said, Katie is weird even when she's not having a mental health crisis, so it's hard to say if this is a manic state or just her. She's the type that would internalize the racial justice stuff going on and say "I need to **** a black guy and have his babies." But she wasn't really clear what she wanted from her family. She then left to go back to the motel to have sex with this guy again, and when she came home my brother-in-law had locked her out and wouldn't let her back in.

In the meantime, Katie has also decided that it's wrong to medicate her clients, and stopped distributing the medication. She was fired.

She then decided that she wants a divorce, she wants to leave my brother-in-law to go be with this other guy. She has no job, he has no job, they're living in a motel that's being provided by the agency where Katie used to work. My brother-in-law has apparently been relatively great about it, they talked and agreed that they will get a disillusionment and co-parent. We're not sure exactly what that means, and I'm not sure if they even know the logistics. But she has moved out, and says she doesn't want any money or anything from my brother-in-law. So, see above: she's homeless, unemployed, could definitely lose her license if/when the former agency gets wind of this, which they will because they visit the motel to provide services. She's with an unemployed, homeless drug addict, who has 5 kids with 5 different women. Katie's mom has said that she won't help Katie anymore, because she's been trying and doing so much for the past 30ish years since Katie was first diagnosed that she just can't do it anymore.

The kids are currently visiting Katie's father in Florida, because Stevie realized he needed to get them away for their own good while this is going on and he and Katie figure things out. They'll be back soon, though. Katie's father is also apparently very racist, and is extra angry about the whole thing because she's leaving her husband for a black man. He's already angry because she's screwing up her life and everyone else's life, but that's the racist icing on the cake.