Legacy of the Force #5: "Sacrifice"

Prologue:

Maa Jade Skywalker lies awake, wondering if she should have tried to kill Palpatine. Mixed in with these thoughts are worries about where her son, Ben, is. He is alive, but it’s been days.

Ben had reminded her and Luke of those they’d killed. She hopes he knows, now that he has killed, the mark that doing it leaves on a person. Luke wakes up, assures her Ben is fine. Mara knows he’s not.

The galaxy isn’t fine, their family isn’t fine. Her son is a stranger and she doesn’t even know Jacen Solo at all. Lumiya tried to kill her son and she will pay for that.

