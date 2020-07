Welcome to the Nightly Cafe.

I invented mine in college - the Ham & Jam.

I prefer a hearty whole grain bread for this, but a brioche would be pretty awesome, too.

Ham (it works with any kind, but sweet is best), creamy cheese (I like gouda or muenster), fruit preserves (apricot, fruits of the forest, or triple berry are my favs).

That's all. Just stack it up and eat.

So, what's your sandwich?