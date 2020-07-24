COVID and School

I hear an office assistant explain to a parent over the phone, "we are still finalizing student schedules at this time..." Ummm okay.

Right now, we are a week and a half from teacher's reporting. The district has no idea what it is doing. Communication to everyone, school leaders, parents, teachers, has been non-existent. This week we had our beginning of the year trainings. Everything was as if it was status quo. I went to one on school safety. "Make sure to do your fire drills within the first two weeks". The question was asked, "how do you do a fire drill while social distancing"? Crickets. This is just one example.

As of now, we are following a cohort model. A class of students and a teacher together all day. No interaction between cohorts. Other adults can only be in a classroom for at max 15 minutes and have to stay in a boxed in area. Cohorts are limited to the number of adults that can interact with cohorts. If someone in the cohort tests positive for COVID, the whole cohort shuts down and goes to online learning.

If a student has a sibling is in a cohort that is shut down, are both cohorts shut down?

We are relying a lot on paras to help with coverage...we can't even fill our current para roles.

How do students do specials (gym, art, PE, etc) when a specials teacher is only allowed in the classroom for 15 minutes and cannot interact with the students? Does the classroom teacher have to assist and manage the classroom? That is when we have PLCs and teacher planning. Right now I do not have any time (except for mornings) for teacher planning.

Lunches are in the classrooms. How are lunches delivered?

Teachers are expected to teach both online and off simultaneously....ummm okay...

Breakfast used to be students come to the cafeteria, no more. Students have to stand in designated areas when they arrive at at school...how do they get breakfast? Who is supervising all these areas?

If a teacher calls in (and we have a list of symptoms they must automatically call out for), what do we do with those students if we don't have a sub? We can't use paras for emergency coverage. Speaking of which, we have a sub shortage already and had to use emergency subs nearly everyday last year. Who watches that class?

Students that do show symptoms in the morning are required to go home. Where do they go while we are waiting for parents to pick them up? What if parents don't pick them up? Who is supervising them? We are already stretched super thin.

Buses are running limited routes so carpooling will increase...so much for cohorts.

Students that refuse to wear a mask are sent home and can be dismissed from in person learning. Easy way to get around truancy...

How are we pulling intervention groups? What about special education? Providers cannot push-in and we can't pull students out in a manner that will meet IEP minutes.

If we are remote:

It is just ridiculous to expect students of any age, let alone primary students, to be engaged in online learning for any meaningful amount of time.

How do we expect a 5 year old to navigate a browser, apps, etc using a touch pad... I just ordered $5000 in math manipulative but most kindergartners cant open up a milk carton....

What if parents aren't there to help students?

What about students without access to technology? I just bought 450 Chromebooks to bring us to 1:1, but what about internet?

I have been told to prepare for anything and these are just a FEW questions I am struggling with....

If I was in charge put 2 paras and 2 specials in each wing of the school...staff can only serve those wings...but in those wings, everyone has to wear masks, sanitize, wash hands, etc all day but within those wings it is generally BAU. But I can't do that because that would be too many adults interacting with students and have a few teachers for students whom opt for home learning. No idea for transportation, but who fn knows.