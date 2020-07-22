Welcome to Nightly.Net
Donald Glover as Lando
Started by Darth Krawlie , Yesterday, 10:16 AM
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 AM
Latest rumor has him starring in his own Disney+ show.
Hell yes.
Posted Yesterday, 01:34 PM
He was great fun - could be good!
Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM
I think the prospect of him taking time away from Atlanta (that first season was incredibly good and my hopes are relatively high that it'll match or exceed that level of quality again in the semi-plausible future) and/or from doing anything new to once again just do an impression of a guy from a forty year old movie is disappointing.
Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM
Atlanta already has a second season. It was iffy.
Posted Today, 11:14 AM
I get what RC is saying. Glover's own work is good and this may keep us from getting something original and good. But I also read that he's a giant geek, and a second-generation geek at that, so he may just be freaking stoked he gets to Star War for a living.