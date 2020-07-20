Jump to content

Photo

Icy's Etsy Shop

Started by Iceheart , July 20 2020 04:00 PM

60 replies to this topic

#1
Iceheart
Posted 20 July 2020 - 04:00 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

The thrift store I frequent/volunteer for wants to carry some bottles of my mask spray. So now I have to figure out how to sell it, not just make it for family.

 

So, here's the backstory - plague doctors stuffed those beaks with herbs like rosemary, lavender, and garlic to prevent the plague miasma from reaching their noses/lungs. Nowadays, we know that germs cause illness, and that the plants that they used do have antibacterial properties. Not to mention, it masks the scent of the dying/dead which does cling to the nostrils, whew.

 

I thought about this when I read a woman recommend using dried disinfectant wipes as mask filters (which just sounds cancerous), and my brother's girlfriend was complaining about how her mask smells funky when she puts it on again after lunch. Mask Spray was born. I've been calling it "Grave Robbing Spray" because the recipe ended up close to the 4 Thieves recipe Young Living originated and everyone else copied. But that just doesn't sound right in the current climate.

 

So, that's the explanation behind the first name/logo I came up with. All black and white for right now, because my printer is eh and black and white turns out nicer.

 

The second is more traditional for handmade herbal stuff, but it does look really feminine, and this is a unisex product. Guys, would you even look at a bottle with that label?

 

The third is kind of a throwaway, I wanted to see what a more unisex version of the second one looked like.

 

It mostly smells like clove, there's other herbals under there, too. It's made with essential oils, colloidal silver, and vodka. Yes, there will be a back label with ingredients, but I already know what that will look like and say. Selling point is the anti-BACTERIAL properties of the ingredients, deodorizing and preventing maskne. This ain't no internet Covid cure.

 

So, what do you all think? Is there a better name for the spray than what I've come up with? Any logo thoughts (including other designs)?

 

Yay, focus groups!

Attached Thumbnails

  • Miasma Label.png
  • Refresher Label 1.png
  • Refresher Label 2.png

  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#2
R.CAllen
Posted 20 July 2020 - 04:22 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Member
  • 4,193 posts

Guys, would you even look at a bottle with that label?

  
Sure would! In fact, I think I'm way more likely to consider buying something like this (under the circumstances of sale you've described) with a straightforward title than something funny, punny, edgy, allusive, or what-have-you. I'm not going to spray Albert Camus' Eau de Parfum or Future - Mask Off (Official Video) on my שײן פּנים, I'm going to go with something that's clearly and unambiguously titled!


  • Iceheart +1 this

#3
Iceheart
Posted 20 July 2020 - 06:46 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

Thanks!

 

Based on that feedback, I made this logo - more what it is, less stuff. I think it's my favorite out of all of them so far.

 

Also, R.C. I seem to recall that you're from the Toronto area, and you're obviously Jewish. Do you know Drake? Are you Drake?

Attached Thumbnails

  • Refresher Label 3.png

#4
Zathras
Posted 21 July 2020 - 05:17 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 678 posts

You should make a Hannibal Lecter mask! 


#5
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 06:53 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

That has holes in it. I don't want people to think I'm supporting the anti-mask nutcases who are wearing paintball, and lace masks to defy mask mandates and own the libs.

Lovely how we have to think about this kind of stuff nowadays, huh?

Nooooot to mention that plague doctor is a public domain image, but something tells me a famous fictional serial killer's image is not, and I am planning on making money on this...


#6
Zathras
Posted 21 July 2020 - 08:32 AM

Zathras

    Not The One

  • Members
  • 678 posts

Vader mask, then?


#7
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 10:35 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts
Yeah, I dont want to give my profits to Disney...

#8
Spider-Man
Posted 21 July 2020 - 12:25 PM

Spider-Man

    THT v.2

  • Members
  • 207 posts
I really like the middle one, Katrinas Face Mask Refresher Spray.

Simple, elegant, straight to the point.

Cant be beat, imo.

Unless maybe if you were trying for a ridiculous As Seen On TV type of marketing. If so, youd need something equally simple and yet exceptionally absurd like say... Stank Off: All Natural Face Mask Refresher. Also the bottle would need to be neon blue, with accompanying neon orange and yellow highlights.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#9
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 01:03 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

I really want to do that now... but the bottle has to be amber glass because of the ingredients, and I'll have to make actual money from this before investing in color labels. I'm poor :lol:

 

So there will most likely be a re-brand eventually.

 

Thanks!


#10
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 02:21 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

Sooo, the second one that everyone likes is of course a pain in the ass to translate to the actual label I'm going to use.

 

So, here are two versions of the working label. You're going to have to talk me down off the script. One is an independent take on the second one, that of course looks nothing like it. The other is basically the same as the fourth one.

 

And yes, that is my newly resurrected and rebranded etsy shop. If you're interested in the final product. Selling price will be $6 + shipping for a 2oz bottle. I'll probably have a 1oz option at some point, too, if this takes off.

Attached Thumbnails

  • Bottle Label.png
  • Bottle Label 2.png

  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#11
R.CAllen
Posted 21 July 2020 - 04:09 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Member
  • 4,193 posts

I'm not Drake! Nor do I know him! I have about the same kind of relationship w/Drake that nearly all Torontonians possess : I just used to watch him on TV back when he was on the Degrassi reboot, went to the same dentist as him ('🎵 started from the bottom now we're here 🎵 ' - the bottom of what, Aubrey? Forest Hills?), my cousin played basketball against him, my other cousins met him one time at the mall, and probably for all I know any underage girls in my vicinity are WhatsApping w/him even as we speak!
 

So, here are two versions of the working label.


Second version feels like the winner to me. Cleaner line of sight, all necessary information oriented straight down along a single axis.


  • Jacen123 and Iceheart +1 this

#12
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 06:07 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

That sounds a little like Grand Rapidians with Anthony Kedis from RHCP - everybody, and I mean everybody, knows his dad (including me, kind of, he's an old acquaintance of my dad's), and everyone has bought a TV from his dad (including my dad), but no one ever seems to have met Anthony himself.

 

And thanks! Between you, and my family members and sundry housemates, it's a 50/50 split. Not like I couldn't just use both labels.


#13
Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 July 2020 - 06:32 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Moderators
  • 35,419 posts

I like the first of the two pics in your last post best.


  • Iceheart +1 this

#14
Iceheart
Posted 21 July 2020 - 06:54 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts
You just pushed it into the lead!

#15
Cerina
Posted 21 July 2020 - 06:58 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 30,214 posts
Ditto Jacob.
  • Iceheart +1 this

#16
Darth Ender
Posted 22 July 2020 - 08:53 AM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 724 posts

second


  • Iceheart +1 this

#17
Jacen123
Posted 22 July 2020 - 10:01 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 37,017 posts

I like the plant in the first one better than the one in the second design, but I think I like the formatting of the second one better than the first.  Maybe it's the frame around the main logo area?  I'm not sure.  Each time I look at them, I also go back and forth with whether I like the right justification or centered text better, too.


  • Iceheart and Ms. Spam +1 this

#18
Iceheart
Posted 23 July 2020 - 11:01 AM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

And after all that, my designs were all crushed when I faced the actual capabilities of my printer. But for labels made with packing tape, computer paper, and the ****tiest printer ever, they don't look too bad. I'll upgrade my supplies and equipment if this pans out, but for right now, it's scrappy DIY time.

 

The Etsy listing is live, and the other 6 bottles are heading over to the thrift store here soon.

 

Thank you, everyone, for focus grouping with me!

Attached Thumbnails

  • Glamour Shot 2.jpg
  • Glamour Shot 1.jpg

  • Jacen123, Spider-Man, Ms. Spam and 1 other +1 this

#19
Jacen123
Posted 23 July 2020 - 01:37 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Member
  • 37,017 posts

The end result looks nice, even despite the limitations!


  • Iceheart +1 this

#20
Darth Ender
Posted 23 July 2020 - 04:23 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 724 posts

Bought one!


#21
Iceheart
Posted 25 July 2020 - 03:52 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts
Yes! Thank you, Ender!!! I put it in the mail today :D

My first batch sold out in two days. Theres three bottles left at the thrift store. Second batch will happen after Wednesday when I get more ingredients. Holy crap, nothing I do is this successful this quickly!
  • Jacen123 and Darth Ender +1 this

#22
Iceheart
Posted 30 July 2020 - 02:24 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

Batch #2 is live!

 

Reese, when should I make a Cumber Batch?


#23
Cerina
Posted 30 July 2020 - 08:31 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 30,214 posts

Like..yesterday.


  • Iceheart +1 this

#24
monkeygirl
Posted 11 August 2020 - 03:13 PM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 22,446 posts
CUMBER BATCH

Could be cucumber scent?

Then do Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt
  • Spider-Man and Ms. Spam +1 this

#25
Iceheart
Posted 11 August 2020 - 06:07 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Moderators
  • 21,254 posts

I think I'd go for scents inspired by best known roles. So, a Cumber Batch would be opium, temple incense, and woodsmoke.

 

Depp Batch would be chocolate, rum, bay laurel, and a little bit of lavender water.

 

The Pitt batch is not nearly as easy, although a peach-cherry-apricot-plum thing might work.

 

Anyway, batch #2 sold out pretty quickly, but batch #3 has just been sitting there. As you may have seen from the Lyceum, this is the only money I have coming in right now, so signal boosting the link for me would be awesome, please and thank you.


