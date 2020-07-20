Icy's Etsy Shop

The thrift store I frequent/volunteer for wants to carry some bottles of my mask spray. So now I have to figure out how to sell it, not just make it for family.

So, here's the backstory - plague doctors stuffed those beaks with herbs like rosemary, lavender, and garlic to prevent the plague miasma from reaching their noses/lungs. Nowadays, we know that germs cause illness, and that the plants that they used do have antibacterial properties. Not to mention, it masks the scent of the dying/dead which does cling to the nostrils, whew.

I thought about this when I read a woman recommend using dried disinfectant wipes as mask filters (which just sounds cancerous), and my brother's girlfriend was complaining about how her mask smells funky when she puts it on again after lunch. Mask Spray was born. I've been calling it "Grave Robbing Spray" because the recipe ended up close to the 4 Thieves recipe Young Living originated and everyone else copied. But that just doesn't sound right in the current climate.

So, that's the explanation behind the first name/logo I came up with. All black and white for right now, because my printer is eh and black and white turns out nicer.

The second is more traditional for handmade herbal stuff, but it does look really feminine, and this is a unisex product. Guys, would you even look at a bottle with that label?

The third is kind of a throwaway, I wanted to see what a more unisex version of the second one looked like.

It mostly smells like clove, there's other herbals under there, too. It's made with essential oils, colloidal silver, and vodka. Yes, there will be a back label with ingredients, but I already know what that will look like and say. Selling point is the anti-BACTERIAL properties of the ingredients, deodorizing and preventing maskne. This ain't no internet Covid cure.

So, what do you all think? Is there a better name for the spray than what I've come up with? Any logo thoughts (including other designs)?

Yay, focus groups!